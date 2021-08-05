ENG vs IND: WATCH – James Anderson removes Virat Kohli with a peach of a delivery in Nottingham Test

The contest between Virat Kohli and James Anderson is always one of the major talking points whenever India and England face each other in Test matches. In 2014, Anderson dominated Kohli, getting his prized wicket four times during the series.

But in 2018, Kohli showed who was the boss and kept the English pacer at bay. He ended the series as the highest run-getter (593) across the five Tests and didn’t give his wicket to Anderson.

No wonder the excitement was at its peak when Kohli and Anderson were to come face-to-face in the ongoing five-match Test leg. However, unlike 2018, Anderson got the better of Kohli this time around, dismissing the Indian skipper for a golden duck on Day 2 of the Nottingham Test.

After bundling out the hosts for a mere 183, the visitors started their first innings pretty well. In fact, they were in a strong position while heading into the lunch interval, nicely placed at 97/1. But right at the start of the second session, Anderson, who couldn’t get a wicket in the first session, came back strongly, striking back-to-back wickets to rattle India.

It all happened during the 41st over of India’s first innings when Anderson removed Cheteshwar Pujara on the second ball of his over. The ‘Burnley Express’ didn’t just stop there as he sent back Kohli on the very next delivery for a duck.

Anderson pitched up in the famous uncertainty corridor outside off-stump, and the red-leather nips away, drawing Kohli into the forward push, only to found an edge, which flew through to the keeper.

Here is the video:

Before play was stopped due to bad lights in the 47th over, India had posted 125/4 on the scoreboard. Opener KL Rahul is well set on 57 alongside Rishabh Pant, who is unbeaten at 7.