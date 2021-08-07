ENG vs IND: WATCH – Rishabh Pant takes a stunning catch to dismiss Dominic Sibley in Nottingham Test

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant displayed tremendous keeping skills on Day 4 of the ongoing first Test against England at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The Delhi-lad grabbed a sensational catch to get rid of English opener Dominic Sibley.

It all happened in the 46th over of England’s second innings bowled by speedster Jasprit Bumrah. The frontline Indian bowler pitched the ball a bit wide of the off-stump, which the batter could have left alone.

But Sibley somehow went for a drive and found the inner edge that flew to the left side of Pant. The youngster dived at the right time to complete a marvellous catch.

Here is the video:

OUT! BUMRAH STRIKES! 🔥

OUT! BUMRAH STRIKES! 🔥

The partnership has been broken! Sibley departs for 28!

Sibley scored 28 runs from 133 deliveries, with the help of two fours. He formed an 89-run partnership with skipper Joe Root to help England take the lead over India. After Tea, the hosts were 235/5, with Root inching towards another century of his glorious Test career.

Root currently has 8874 runs to his credit in 106 matches. He has overtaken the likes of Inzamam-ul-Haq (8,830) and Javed Miandad (8,832). His next target is legendary Graham Gooch. The former England captain amassed 8900 runs in 118 Test matches.