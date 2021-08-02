England vs India 2021: Fixtures, Squads, Broadcast and Live Streaming details

The second edition of ICC World Test Championship (WTC) will start with hosts England taking on India in the five-match Test series, starting August 4 at Trent Bridge.

The England cricket team, currently placed at fourth position in ICC Test rankings, will face the second ranked Team India and would be vying a total of 60 WTC points – 12 points for a win, six for a tie, and four for a draw.

Head to head record

Matches played: 126 | England won: 48 | India won: 29 | Drawn: 49

Fixtures

1st Test: August 4-8, Trent Bridge

August 4-8, Trent Bridge 2nd Test: August 12-16, Lord’s

August 12-16, Lord’s 3rd Test: August 25-29, Headingley

August 25-29, Headingley 4th Test: September 2-6, The Oval

September 2-6, The Oval 5th Test: September 10-14, Old Trafford

Squads

England: Joe Root (c), Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Jos Buttler, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Craig Overton

India: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Suryakumar Yadav (yet to join), Prithvi Shaw (yet to join).

