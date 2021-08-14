Former South Africa all-rounder David Wiese all set to represent Namibia in the T20 World Cup 2021

Former South Africa cricketer David Wiese will represent Namibia in the upcoming edition of T20 World Cup. Namibia’s national coach Pierre de Bruyn confirmed the news in a recent interview.

Wiese played six ODIs and 20 T20Is for the Proteas, scoring 194 runs and picking up 33 wickets. He joined Sussex on a three-year Kolpak deal in January 2017 after being ignored by the national selectors.

The 36-year-old wore South Africa jersey for the last time against Sri Lanka in the 2016 T20 World Cup match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, Delhi.

Wiese is eligible to play international cricket for Namibia as his father was born in the country.

“David’s dad was born here, so he’s eligible to play for Namibia. He’s playing in the T20 Blast in England but will join us after that and is also available going forward after the World Cup, so I’m super excited about that.

“His team, Sussex, are in the quarterfinals so we must see how far he gets there, but I hope he will be able to join for the Free State trip at least,” De Bruyn was quoted as saying by an English daily in Namibia.

Wiese, who has experience of playing in various franchise leagues around the world, including the Titans, will be hoping to shine with both bat and ball for his new international side.