From James Anderson to AB de Villiers: Cricket fraternity salutes Dale Steyn after his retirement

Legendary South African pace bowler Dale Steyn shocked one and all after he announced his sudden retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday. The 38-year-old broke the news through his official Twitter handle.

The Phalaborwa Express played 93 Tests, 125 ODIs and 47 T20Is for South Africa, where he picked up 439, 194 and 64 wickets, respectively. The right-armer last donned the prestigious Proteas jersey in 2020 when he played a T20I against Australia.

As soon as Steyn announced his retirement, many current and former cricketers congratulated him for being an absolute legend throughout his illustrious international career.

Steyn’s former teammate and arguably one of the greatest South African batter AB de Villiers reacted to the episode and termed the speedster as ‘Great Player’, ‘Great Man’ and a ‘Legend Forever’.

“Great player, great man, amazing memories! U picked a good song to sign off, my bud. Legend forever!” tweeted De Villiers.

The third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, James Anderson, wrote: “The Best. (Red heart emoji).”

Former India opener Virender Sehwag termed Steyn as ‘one of the best’ in international cricket.

“Go well, great man. You were fire, one of the best the game has seen,” Sehwag wrote on Twitter.

Legendary Pakistan bowler Wasim Akram wished Steyn all the best and wrote: “Bittersweet” is the right way to sum up a great fast bowler’s career,@DaleSteyn62. We have witnessed a fierce bowler in you, whose bowling feats will inspire the future generations. Congratulations on a wonderful career, buddy and best wishes for whatever you do in future.”

Here is how others reacted:

You're one of a kind @DaleSteyn62.

In those two years that I played with you in the same team in IPL, I had a lot of fun.

You're an even better person off the field. Good luck for the life on the other side.

Cheers! — DK (@DineshKarthik) August 31, 2021

Congratulations on a great career, Dale👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾

Thank you for all the magic, it was quite something to witness.

All the very best. https://t.co/gVynbGQe1z — Mpumelelo Mbangwa (@mmbangwa) August 31, 2021

It was great to play beside you and learn from you. Happy retirement legend @DaleSteyn62 💪🤗 pic.twitter.com/8SzNPuprB1 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) August 31, 2021

Happy retirement @DaleSteyn62 Outstanding career and achievements. Best wishes in your second innings. #Legend — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 31, 2021

Learned so much by just watching @DaleSteyn62. Absolute legend! All the best and keep those crazy eyes going. pic.twitter.com/GOIRIFiDej — Anrich Nortje (@AnrichNortje02) August 31, 2021

Many congratulations on an outstanding career @DaleSteyn62 . You can be mighty proud of what you have achieved. Wishing you the best for the second innings. https://t.co/EyNGE6CkSy — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 31, 2021

It’s been a pleasure to play alongside the 🐐. All the best for your future! @DaleSteyn62 pic.twitter.com/FewWkt5OvQ — Kagiso Rabada (@KagisoRabada25) August 31, 2021

A great competitor. That South African side was fantastic and always tough to play against. Any player will say it’s vital to challenge yourself against the very best and Dale was just that. Enjoy your retirement mate. https://t.co/MODX8WftP0 — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) August 31, 2021

A once in a generation kind of bowler. An out and out match winner on any surface. Congratulations on a phenomenal career @DaleSteyn62. Best wishes for your second innings. #GOAT https://t.co/ftyNGpEYZa — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 31, 2021

Last of the great fast bowlers of my era @DaleSteyn62 bids goodbye to the sport. Always a treat to watch. Great athlete. Good luck for future endeavors. pic.twitter.com/IwFEaCA2jC — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) August 31, 2021

Good luck brother man ! Best wishes 🙌 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 31, 2021

Congratulations speedster on your wonderful career, you have achived big milestone in an era. Goodluck for new innings. Happy retirement. — Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) August 31, 2021

@DaleSteyn62 what a career and journey mate. Pace , style and grace in abundance. You are one of the game’s all time greats and a champion bloke. Been a pleasure and privilege my friend. See you when I see you. Take care and enjoy the waves and fishing. — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) August 31, 2021

Congrats on a remarkable career. Set the standard for fast bowlers world round to follow for 20 years. No better competitor to watch in full flight, enjoy retirement mate!🏄‍♂️All time great — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) August 31, 2021

Happy retired life my favourite 🤩😇 — Sushma Verma (@ImSushVerma) August 31, 2021

You've been amazing! Happy retirement and lots of best wishes for your future endeavours🤞🏼 — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) August 31, 2021

It was a pleasure to see you grow from that young man @EssexCricket to becoming one of the best to ever do it. What a career you have had mate, you have left a great legacy for others to inspire to enjoy retirement you deserve it #differentgravy 👏🏾🔥 — Alex Tudor (@alextudorcoach) August 31, 2021

Outstanding competitor. Incredible bowler. Great man. Congrats on a brilliant career and all the best in what comes next 👍🏼 — Matt Prior (@MattPrior13) August 31, 2021