From James Anderson to AB de Villiers: Cricket fraternity salutes Dale Steyn after his retirement

  • Dale Steyn bid farewell to international cricket on Tuesday.

  • Many former and current cricketers congratulated Steyn for a tremendous career.

James Anderson, Dale Steyn, AB de Villiers (Image Source: Twitter)
Legendary South African pace bowler Dale Steyn shocked one and all after he announced his sudden retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday. The 38-year-old broke the news through his official Twitter handle.

The Phalaborwa Express played 93 Tests, 125 ODIs and 47 T20Is for South Africa, where he picked up 439, 194 and 64 wickets, respectively. The right-armer last donned the prestigious Proteas jersey in 2020 when he played a T20I against Australia.

As soon as Steyn announced his retirement, many current and former cricketers congratulated him for being an absolute legend throughout his illustrious international career.

Steyn’s former teammate and arguably one of the greatest South African batter AB de Villiers reacted to the episode and termed the speedster as ‘Great Player’, ‘Great Man’ and a ‘Legend Forever’.

“Great player, great man, amazing memories! U picked a good song to sign off, my bud. Legend forever!” tweeted De Villiers.

The third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, James Anderson, wrote: “The Best. (Red heart emoji).”

Former India opener Virender Sehwag termed Steyn as ‘one of the best’ in international cricket.

“Go well, great man. You were fire, one of the best the game has seen,” Sehwag wrote on Twitter.

Legendary Pakistan bowler Wasim Akram wished Steyn all the best and wrote: “Bittersweet” is the right way to sum up a great fast bowler’s career,@DaleSteyn62. We have witnessed a fierce bowler in you, whose bowling feats will inspire the future generations. Congratulations on a wonderful career, buddy and best wishes for whatever you do in future.”

Here is how others reacted:

