Ian Bishop reacts as Dwayne Bravo plays his last game for West Indies on home soil

West Indies star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo played his last international game in the Caribbean on Tuesday. The fourth and final T20I against Pakistan was Bravo’s last match on his home soil.

In his illustrious career of 86 T20Is, the Trinidadian scored 1229 runs at a strike of 115.6 and took 76 wickets at an average of 24.98. He is currently joint-eight in the list of most wickets taken in T20Is with Irish spinner George Dockrell.

At home, Bravo has so far featured in 138 international matches – 15 Tests, 93 ODIs and 41 T20Is.

West Indies’ fast-bowling legend Ian Bishop took to Twitter to appreciate Bravo’s performance in T20 cricket.

“We should celebrate one of the great T20 cricketers. I don’t use the word “great” lightly. We’ve had great test players, great ODI players. Bravo is a great of T20 cricket undoubtedly,” tweeted Bishop.

Today is Dwayne Bravo’s last game for the West Indies “in the Caribbean”. We should celebrate one of the great T20 cricketers. I don’t use the word “great” lightly. We’ve had great test players, great ODI players. Bravo is a great of T20 cricket undoubtedly. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) August 3, 2021

In 489 T20 matches, Bravo has picked up a staggering 532 wickets at a strike rate of 17.8 with best figures of 5 for 23.

Meanwhile, Tuesday’s game between West Indies and Pakistan got washed out due to rain and Babar Azam & Co. won the 4-match series 1-0. Both teams will now move to Jamaica for two Tests starting August 12.