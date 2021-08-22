IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals name Jos Buttler’s replacement for the remaining season

Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler won’t feature in the second phase of IPL 2021, scheduled to be played in the UAE from September 19.

“Jos Buttler will not be part of the remainder of #IPL2021, as he and Louise are expecting a second child soon. We wish them well, and can’t wait for the newest member of the #RoyalsFamily,” the franchise confirmed via Twitter on Saturday night.

Jos Buttler will not be part of the remainder of #IPL2021, as he and Louise are expecting a second child soon. We wish them well, and can't wait for the newest member of the #RoyalsFamily. 💗 pic.twitter.com/rHfeQTmvvg — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) August 21, 2021

Buttler was the second-highest run-scorer for RR in IPL 2021, having scored 254 runs in seven matches at an average of 36.28. In his place, New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips has been added to the Royals squad.

24-year-old Phillips plays for Auckland in New Zealand’s domestic cricket and made his international debut during a bilateral T20I series against South Africa in 2017. The top-order batsman has scored 506 runs in 25 T20Is at a scintillating strike rate of 149.70 and features in various T20 leagues worldwide. He will be seen in action during CPL 2021 ahead of the UAE-leg of IPL.

The 14th season of IPL has 31 matches left as it was postponed in early May this year after several positive cases of COVID-19 inside the bio-bubble.

The Sanju Samson-led Royals would begin their IPL campaign of UAE-leg against KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings on September 21.

https://twitter.com/rajasthanroyals/status/1419294786750541825.