IPL: Teams that were at the bottom of the points table in each edition

Cricket has always been a game of chances. Usually, there is not much difference between the winning and the losing team, especially when it comes to the Indian Premier League (IPL). When not capitalised, the game has some crucial moments that can sway the result in the lap of the opposition.

While each team is declared a winner every season, one team also has to bear the brunt of being last on the table.

Here are the year wise IPL teams that stood last on the points table:-

2008- Deccan Chargers

Deccan Chargers (DC) acquired some of the rich cream of players during the 2008 edition. Their batting line-up boasted of stalwarts like Andrew Symonds, VVS Laxman, Adam Gilchrist, and Herschelle Gibbs.

The bowling arsenal had Chaminda Vaas, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha and Shahid Afridi. However, the side could only manage two wins in their fourteen match streak as they defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

They ended with only four points and occupied the last position in the points table, just a spot below Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

2009- Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) second season was mired in complications as they handed over the captaincy to New Zealand batsman Brendon Mccullum, who was a relatively inexperienced skipper as he hadn’t taken over duties for his national side.

Knight Riders, which had a lot of international players, suffered a setback as the new rules allowed only four overseas cricketers instead of five.

The team went for a clinical nine-matches losing streak which only ended when they defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Pretoria.

Overall, KKR could only win three out of fourteen games and ended up at the bottom of the points table.

2010- Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings (PBKS) – formerly known as Kings XI Punjab- lost seven out of their first eight matches in the IPL 2010.

It was only impressive performances from Sri Lankan batter Mahela Jayawardene and Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan that helped their side win four battles out of fourteen encounters.

Placed at the bottom of the points table, the only respite they experienced was winning over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a super over.

2011- Delhi Daredevils

IPL 2011 saw two new teams added to the group- Kochi Tuskers and Pune Warriors India (PWI). Despite a brilliant effort by their captain Virender Sehwag, Delhi Daredevils (DD) ended at the bottom of the points table with 9 points as they won only 4 out of their fourteen games.

PWI also had a horrendous tournament and only managed 9 points but avoided the last position by decimating DD with their net run rate.

Cricket analysts opined that DD’s bowling could not provide the crucial support necessary to win matches.

2012- Pune Warriors India

The IPL 2012 season had a lot of controversies related to Pune Warriors India (PWI). Firstly, the Subrata Roy-owned franchise was in a tussle with the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding the IPL fees. Hence, they decided to boycott the auctions.

Secondly, they could only win four of their sixteen encounters, with their skipper Sourav Ganguly being sacked midway due to a string of low scores.

Thus, PWI ended at the bottom of the points table that year.

2013- Delhi Daredevils

Delhi Daredevils (DD) had a horrendous time in IPL 2013 as they lost their first six encounters. Despite uplifting performances from their skipper Virender Sehwag and Australian opener David Warner, DD batters had a hard time sticking at the crease.

In one match, they were even bowled out for 80 runs by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Once again, the Delhi-based franchise ended at the bottom of the points table as they won only three out of their sixteen contests.

2014- Delhi Daredevils

Delhi Daredevils (DD) had a consecutive poor IPL show in the 2014 season as they lost twelve out of their fourteen contests.

The tournament commenced in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where DD won two out of five matches and afterwards couldn’t even grapple a solitary win from the remaining games in India.

The only shining grace for the Delhi-based franchise in that season was their skipper JP Duminy who scored 410 runs overall with an average of 51.25.

2015- Kings XI Punjab

Kings XI Punjab, led by their skipper George Bailey had one of the most humiliating season as they could win only three out of their fourteen league games and ended at the bottom of the points table.

The Punjab based franchise was nowhere near the second last side as they lagged by five points difference.

Their star player Glenn Maxwell couldn’t handle the pressure of expectations as he only managed a paltry 145 runs from 11 games.

2016- Kings XI Punjab

The next IPL season was also abounded in hopelessness for Kings XI Punjab. The year also saw their ship battling the currents as South Africa’s David Miller and former Indian opener Murali Vijay captained the team in the two halves of the league games.

The Punjab-based franchise finished a place below Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) with only a difference of one win in their points tally.

Vijay was the top scorer for his side with 453 runs, while Indian pacer Sandeep Sharma scalped 15 wickets to end as the highest wicket-taker for the team.

2017- Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had a disastrous time participating in the IPL 2017. Their efforts in the auction went in vain as they bought Tymal Mills for 12 crores who couldn’t leave an impact for his side.

Next, their skipper Virat Kohli and in-form batsman AB de Villiers couldn’t play the initial matches due to injuries, and Aussie all-rounder Shane Watson had to captain the team.

They didn’t have a positive mindset in the 10th edition of the IPL as they kept making regular changes in their playing XI only to end at the bottom of the points table, winning just three out of their fourteen games.

2018- Delhi Daredevils

Delhi Daredevils (DD) suffered blows before the onset of the tournament as their head coach Rahul Dravid had to resign to protect his position as the coach of India A and India U-19.

Following his departure, former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting was appointed to take over in his position but couldn’t do any talismanic work as the Delhi-based franchise ended on the bottom of the points table.

The only silver lining in the cloud for the Delhi team was the emergence of a young gun Rishabh Pant who smashed 684 runs at an average of 52.61.

In December 2018, Delhi Daredevils (DD) also changed its name to Delhi Capitals (DC).

2019- Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) again had an awful time in IPL 2019 as all eyes were panned on their skipper Virat Kohli who was to lead team India in the 50 over World Cup in England.

RCB fans expected their maiden tournament title as it would have helped Virat Kohli prove his worth as a captain.

But to their dismay, the Bangalore-based franchise won only five out of their fourteen games and positioned at the bottom of the points table, a spot below Rajasthan Royals (RR) with the same points (11).

2020- Rajasthan Royals

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, IPL 2020 was played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Rajasthan Royals (RR) campaign couldn’t take off as they won the first two games but couldn’t continue the momentum.

Their skipper Steve Smith couldn’t bear the responsibilities of leading the side along with managing his batting as he only piled 311 runs in the fourteen games.

Despite a poor show, RR bowler Jofra Archer was named the most valuable player of the season.