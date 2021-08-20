Ireland announce ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming fixtures against Zimbabwe

Ireland have announced the squads for their upcoming white-ball series against Zimbabwe, which will commence on August 27 in Dublin.

Ireland have qualified for the upcoming T20 World Cup, and the ODIs against Zimbabwe will be a chance for them to move upwards in the World Cup Super league points table. Ireland drew level with South Africa in the three-match series at home in their most recent ODI series. Currently, Ireland are placed seventh on the Super League table and can benefit from playing 12 matches before the 2023 ODI World Cup qualifying date. On the other hand, Zimbabwe have played only six ODIs so far and are placed at the bottom of the Super League table.

All-rounder Curtis Campher, who has recovered from his ankle injury, was added to the Ireland squad, which competed against South Africa in the three-match T20I series. Middle-order batsman William Porterfield has been recalled to the ODI mix after recovering from a finger injury.

Ireland’s T20I squad:

Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, William McClintock, Kevin O’Brien, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Ireland’s ODI squad:

Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Graham Kennedy, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, William Porterfield, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.