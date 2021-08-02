Matthew Wade to lead Australia in five-match T20I series against Bangladesh

Wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade will captain Australia in the five-match T20I series against Bangladesh which starts on Tuesday (August 3) in Dhaka.

Regular skipper Aaron Finch left the bio-secure bubble during Australia tour of West Indies, flying home from Barbados last month and will undergo a minor surgery of his injured right knee in a bid to be fit for the upcoming T20 World Cup later in the UAE.

Alex Carey took over the reigns from Finch in the ODI series against West Indies, which the Aussies won 2-1.

Meanwhile, Wade has previous experience of leading a team, but it has all been at the domestic level for Victoria, Tasmania and the Hobart Hurricanes.

“I’m obviously wicketkeeping so the distance between the bowler and myself is a lot greater and that means there’s a lot more responsibility on the individual,” Wade was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“When you come in and take over from someone it’s just about giving the ability for those guys to really take ownership of their game and at the top of the mark, they need to execute,” he added.

Cricket Australia also confirmed that their squad for Bangladesh T20Is will remain unchanged from the Caribbean tours, with players such as David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins once again missing out.

Australia squad:

Matthew Wade (c & wk), Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.

Reserves: Nathan Ellils, Tanveer Sangha.