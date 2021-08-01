Netizens irked with Yuvraj Singh for excluding MS Dhoni from Friendship Day video

On the occasion of Friendship Day, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh uploaded a video montage of moments with other players on social media. The 0:59 second video features almost all players with whom Yuvraj represented his national team.

However, in his Friendship Day video, Yuvraj didn’t post any funny moments with former India captain MS Dhoni and fans quickly spot it.

Many also recounted that in Dhoni’s retirement video, he had included a picture of himself with Yuvi.

The left-hander has not commented on the issue till now and restricted his tweets from receiving the comments.

Here’s how netizens reacted to Yuvraj’s post:

The difference btw MS & others , MS in his retirement video had photos with everyone even Gauti & yuvi & Yuvi excluded MS. Thats why i love MS. https://t.co/1dLTSzOFSh — Aman Kumar Singh (@AmanKum51411376) August 1, 2021

@msdhoni A guy who had most partnerships with you, most runs scored with you, why don't you include his pic in your so called friendship video mr @YUVSTRONG12? You guys lile @GautamGambhir, @IrfanPathan will do like this but Dhoni gets the name like selfish, credit stealer etc.. https://t.co/EXiHaoQxM7 — THALAPATHY SKM (@SKMANIVEL2) August 1, 2021

Remember Dhoni in his Retirement video had pic with everyone along with whom he played without any hatred. But Yuvi.. Koi na choice is yours.. https://t.co/54KN20BEiO — Sanghi Riya🌈 (@SanghiiRiya) August 1, 2021

#yuvi literally cropped MS from the group picture ! https://t.co/RrPXDQaipm — Tanmay mishra (@tanmayy_07) August 1, 2021

This guy can call #ChrisGayle his friend but not the captain he played under about a decade. Thank You #YuvrajSingh for proving that whatever was depicted in #MSDhoni 's biopic is true 💯#HappyFriendshipDay https://t.co/fpMAFJj2ZD — Aditya Sharma (@aadii0911) August 1, 2021

Its nice not to see @msdhoni in your pictures, like father like son. U were responsible for the WCT20 defeat against SL ,bcz of him u played that series and u failed him in the final. 👏🏻👏🏻 — राहुल (@Rahul3827) August 1, 2021

No Dhoni despite having most match winning partnerships with him, ye log itni unchaai par pahuchne ke baad bhi lifetime grudges rakhte hain… https://t.co/WeSXsqtnsV — 🦁 (@AndColorPockeT) August 1, 2021

Yuvi showing his true colors Wahh.. I like you very much as a cricketer or a great human being but I admire #MSDhoni because of this difference, he is a man with golden heart, he included your pic in his retirementVdo & you crop his pic in frndship Vdo. https://t.co/dKO0yqNDkR — Dimpy Baruah🇮🇳 (@baruah_dimpy) August 1, 2021

We needed this as well Yuvi.. I hope both of you are still friends like then 🙂 pic.twitter.com/xxGa4883E3 — Sid (@united_sid) August 1, 2021

Where’s Dhoni’s picture?? This is very bad bro — clemmy🔥 (@ilakamaflkalima) August 1, 2021