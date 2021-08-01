Netizens irked with Yuvraj Singh for excluding MS Dhoni from Friendship Day video

  • Fans disappointed with Yuvraj Singh's video on Friendship Day.

  • Yuvraj recalled his playing days in the video but didn't include MS Dhoni.

Netizens irked with Yuvraj Singh for excluding MS Dhoni from Friendship Day video
MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh (Pic Source: Twitter)
On the occasion of Friendship Day, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh uploaded a video montage of moments with other players on social media. The 0:59 second video features almost all players with whom Yuvraj represented his national team.

However, in his Friendship Day video, Yuvraj didn’t post any funny moments with former India captain MS Dhoni and fans quickly spot it.

Many also recounted that in Dhoni’s retirement video, he had included a picture of himself with Yuvi.

The left-hander has not commented on the issue till now and restricted his tweets from receiving the comments.

Here’s how netizens reacted to Yuvraj’s post:

