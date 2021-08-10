New Zealand Cricket announces squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 and India T20Is

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • NZC announce squads for ICC T20 World Cup and New Zealand tour of India 2021.

  • Kane Williamson will continue to lead the Blackcaps.

New Zealand Cricket announces squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 and India T20Is
Advertisement

New Zealand Cricket named a 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 and India T20Is on Tuesday.

An all-star bowling group headlines the Kane Williamson-led squad, featuring Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner – all three in the top 10 of the ICC T20I bowling rankings – alongside Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson and Todd Astle.

Among the batters, Williamson will find support from Martin Guptill and Devon Conway, both of whom are in the top 10 of the ICC T20I batting rankings. Wicketkeeper-batsmen Tim Seifert and Glenn Phillips, along with all-rounders James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell and Mark Chapman would form a powerful batting order for the Blackcaps.

Fast bowler Adam Milne has been picked as the 16th man and will join the team only if there is any injury in the squad.

The 2021 T20 World Cup will be held in Oman and the UAE from October 17 to November 14.

The Kiwis will then fly to India for the three-match T20I series and two Tests. The Test matches will be a part of the 2021–2023 ICC World Test Championship.

New Zealand squad:

Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee Adam Milne (injury cover).

CATEGORY: New Zealand

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement