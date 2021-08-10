New Zealand Cricket announces squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 and India T20Is

New Zealand Cricket named a 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 and India T20Is on Tuesday.

An all-star bowling group headlines the Kane Williamson-led squad, featuring Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner – all three in the top 10 of the ICC T20I bowling rankings – alongside Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson and Todd Astle.

Among the batters, Williamson will find support from Martin Guptill and Devon Conway, both of whom are in the top 10 of the ICC T20I batting rankings. Wicketkeeper-batsmen Tim Seifert and Glenn Phillips, along with all-rounders James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell and Mark Chapman would form a powerful batting order for the Blackcaps.

Fast bowler Adam Milne has been picked as the 16th man and will join the team only if there is any injury in the squad.

The 2021 T20 World Cup will be held in Oman and the UAE from October 17 to November 14.

The Kiwis will then fly to India for the three-match T20I series and two Tests. The Test matches will be a part of the 2021–2023 ICC World Test Championship.

New Zealand squad:

Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee Adam Milne (injury cover).