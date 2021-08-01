Rahul Dravid opens up on Sanju Samson’s dismal show in Sri Lanka T20Is

Rahul Dravid, Team India’s head coach for the Sri Lanka tour, felt that wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson would be disappointed with his performance in the recently-concluded T20I series against the hosts.

The Shikhar Dhawan-led side lost the three-match series 1-2 after an embarrassing defeat in the third and final T20I at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. It was Sri Lanka’s first bilateral series win against India in the history of T20 cricket.

Samson played just one game in the victorious ODI series where he managed to score 46 runs, but in three T20Is, the right-hander could add only 34 runs – 27, 7 and 0.

Speaking about the same, Dravid said: “I think, to be honest, not the easiest of the conditions to bat in for Sanju as well. Obviously, in the one ODI game, he got a chance in, he got off to a good start and he scored 46.”

“But in the T20Is, probably, batting well in the first one, the wickets in the last two T20Is have been challenging. But yeah, I guess he will look back at this series and be a little disappointed. Having said that, not only Sanju, we need to be patient with these talented kids,” Dravid told ANI during a virtual post-match press conference.

Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, with his career-best figure of 4/9, helped Sri Lanka restrict India to a paltry 81-8 in their stipulated overs. Coach Dravid admitted that it was a poor batting display from the Men in Blue.

“To be honest, we did not bat really well and Wanindu Hasaranga upfront was exceptional, he has been exceptional right through the series, we just lost too many wickets and 81 was never going to be good enough. Sometimes in challenging conditions, you need to fight your way and make it to 130-140. I think that has been great learning for our young players,” the Karnataka stalwart added.