Rashid Khan appeals to ‘world leaders’ as violence escalates in Afghanistan

Afghanistan star Rashid Khan has requested the influential people of the world to find out the ways to bring peace to his nation. Rashid appealed for help from world leaders, urging them not to leave the people in chaos.

Notably, Afghanistan is in a deep mess as terror outfit Taliban has gained control over large parts of the nation, forcing several to flee.

“Dear World Leaders! My country is in chaos; thousand of innocent people, including children & women, get martyred every day, houses & properties being destructed. Thousand families displaced…Don’t leave us in chaos. Stop killing Afghans & destroying Afghanistan. We want peace,” Rashid wrote on the micro-blogging website Twitter.

We want peace.🙏 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) August 10, 2021

Currently, Rashid is in England, playing in the ongoing inaugural season of The Hundred. The leg-spinner is plying his trade for Trent Rockets, who are comfortably placed second in the points table. Rockets have won four out of their first six games.

So far, Rashid is the leading wicket-taker for Rockets, having taken as many as nine scalps at an economy of 1.34. After his stint in The 100-ball tournament, the 22-year-old will most likely travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The leggie represents Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the cash-rich league.

Rashid will then be seen in action in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Currently, the right-armer ranks third in the ICC rankings for bowlers in the shortest format. He is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in T20Is. The Afghan sensation as picked up 95 wickets in 51 T20I matches and is only behind the likes of Lasith Malinga (107), Shakib Al Hasan (102), Tim Southee (99) and Shahid Afridi (98).