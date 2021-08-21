Rashid Khan paints Afghanistan’s flag on his face amid turmoil back home; pics go viral

  • Rashid Khan's pictures with Afghanistan flag painted on his face goes viral on social media.

  • Rashid is worried about the current situation in his country.

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who is currently in England plying his trade for team Trent Rockets in The Hundred, is worried about the situation in his country and is unable to get his family members out of there.

No commercial flight can fly over the Afghan airspace since the Taliban took over the country on last Sunday. Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has resigned from his post and left the country.

Amid the political turmoil, Rashid and several other cricketers opened up about the ordeals, advocating for a stable political environment in Afghanistan.

During the eliminator against Southern Brave on Friday, Rashid showed his support for Afghanistan by painting the country’s flag on his face and pictures of the same have gone viral.

Meanwhile, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) head of media operations – Hikmat Hassan – has said that the Taliban don’t have any issue or problem with cricket.

“The Taliban don’t have any issue or problem with cricket, and they have told us that we can continue our work as planned,” Hassan was quoted as saying by Reuters.

The official also confirmed Afghanistan’s participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during October-November.

“We are confident we will be able to take part and will be preparing for it over the coming weeks. I don’t think there will be a problem,” Hassan said.

