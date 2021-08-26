RCB signs England pacer George Garton for UAE leg of IPL 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) signed England pacer George Garton for the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Wednesday. Garton has been roped in by RCB for the 14th edition of the IPL which was earlier postponed after several cases of COVID-19 were reported in the bio-bubble.

The left-arm pacer now completes RCB’s quota of eight overseas players with the franchise signing Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera and Singapore batsman Tim David as well.

Talking about RCB’s latest signing for the biggest T20 extravaganza, Garton is an uncapped England cricketer who recently plied his trade for Southern Brave in The Hundred. He played nine matches in the 100-ball competition and picked ten wickets at an average of 23.

In the T20 Blast this year, Garton has taken nine wickets in six games at an average of 16.66 and an economy of 7.50. Overall, the 24-year-old has featured in 38 T20 matches and has bagged 44 wickets.

The remainder of the IPL 2021 will start from September 19.

RCB are currently placed at the third spot in the points table with five wins in seven matches. Delhi Capitals are at the top with with six wins in eight matches.