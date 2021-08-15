Sachin Tendulkar, Dinesh Karthik lead wishes on India’s 75th Independence Day

India is celebrating their 75th Independence Day today (August 15). The day is observed to mark the end of British rule in India in the year 1947. On the special occasion, several former and current cricketers took to social media to extend greetings to fellow Indians.

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar wished his countrymen Independence day and said he always wore the Indian flag on his helmet.

“भारत हमेशा सर आँखों पर! I have always worn the Flag of India on my helmet with pride, and it always reminded me why I stepped on the field. Wish a very Happy 75th #IndependenceDay to all the Indians across the globe. Jai Hind!” tweeted Tendulkar.

Senior wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik wrote: “One of the greatest feelings is to listen to the National Anthem before we step on the field to represent our country. Always cherish it! Bharat Mata ki Jai Happy 75th independence day to every Indian #IndependenceDay.”

One of the greatest feelings is to listen to the National Anthem before we step on the field to represent our country. Always cherish it! ✨

Former India batsman VVS Laxman wished to see the Indian Tricolour always fly high.

“As we celebrate our 75th Independence Day, let’s pay our respects to our great Freedom Fighters who fought bravely and laid the foundation for our independence. May the Indian tricolour always fly high (Flag of India) Jai Hind….Happy #IndependenceDay” wrote Laxman on the micro-blogging website.

Here is how other cricketers reacted:

When the sky, stadium and ground came together to reflect the tricolour.

Freedom in the Mind ,

Faith in the Words ,

Pride in our Souls,

Let’s Salute the Nation on This #IndependenceDay !

Happy Independence day!

May the Indian tricolor always fly high,

Warm wishes on the grand occasion of

🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳

स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं

देश के खातिर, इस तिरंगे को सदैव ऊचा रखने की खातिर, देश की आजादी के लिए और देश की आजादी बनाए रखने के लिए जिन लोगों ने अपने प्राणों की आहुति दी है उनको सत सत नमन

Today we're celebrating strength, courage, peace, truth, fertility, growth & auspiciousness of our land.

Lots of people sacrificed their lives & loved our motherland immensely for which we're getting chance to celebrate 75th happy #IndependenceDay 🇮🇳

