Sachin Tendulkar, Dinesh Karthik lead wishes on India’s 75th Independence Day

  • India is celebrating their 75th Independence Day today.

  • Cricket fraternity wished fellow citizens on Independence Day.

Sachin Tendulkar, Dinesh Karthik lead wishes on Independence Day (Image Source: Twitter)
India is celebrating their 75th Independence Day today (August 15). The day is observed to mark the end of British rule in India in the year 1947. On the special occasion, several former and current cricketers took to social media to extend greetings to fellow Indians.

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar wished his countrymen Independence day and said he always wore the Indian flag on his helmet.

“भारत हमेशा सर आँखों पर! I have always worn the Flag of India on my helmet with pride, and it always reminded me why I stepped on the field. Wish a very Happy 75th #IndependenceDay to all the Indians across the globe. Jai Hind!” tweeted Tendulkar.

Senior wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik wrote: “One of the greatest feelings is to listen to the National Anthem before we step on the field to represent our country. Always cherish it! Bharat Mata ki Jai Happy 75th independence day to every Indian #IndependenceDay.”

Former India batsman VVS Laxman wished to see the Indian Tricolour always fly high.

“As we celebrate our 75th Independence Day, let’s pay our respects to our great Freedom Fighters who fought bravely and laid the foundation for our independence. May the Indian tricolour always fly high (Flag of India) Jai Hind….Happy #IndependenceDay” wrote Laxman on the micro-blogging website.

Here is how other cricketers reacted:

