Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir and others congratulate Bhavina Patel as she wins Silver at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Bhavina Patel scripted history by bagging a silver medal in the class 4 table tennis event at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 on Sunday. She became the first Indian paddler to win a medal at the Tokyo Paralympics and has etched her name in the history books.

Patel bagged the silver medal at the showpiece event after losing to China’s Ying Zhou, who is a second-time gold medallist at Paralympics. The score-line read 7-11, 5-11, 6-11 in the favour of Zhou.

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar as well as other former and current Indian cricketers took to Twitter on Saturday to congratulate Bhavina for her historic feat.

Wishes continued to pour in after she signed off with a silver. Here are a few of them:

What a wonderful news for all of 🇮🇳 on #NationalSportsDay. Congratulations on the silver medal @BhavinaPatel6. This is a historic achievement! Every medal we win will inspire millions into the sport, & sow the seeds for more medals in future. Good start for us at #Paralympics . pic.twitter.com/4f0pz0hKuc — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 29, 2021

If you want it, no one can stop you! Many congratulations #BhavinaPatel 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/sONKIFV3qa — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 29, 2021

Congratulations to #BhavinaPatel for creating history by winning India's first silver medal in women's singles class 4 table tennis event at the ongoing #TokyoParalympics .

A wonderful display of focus , hardwork and mental strength. pic.twitter.com/Ijh9LmfBTo — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 29, 2021

Congratulations to bhavina patel for winning silver …it's been a successful journey for Olympics and paraolympics participants this year ..great news for indian sport … pic.twitter.com/UBLf84zu3t — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) August 29, 2021

Super achievement #BhavinaPatel on bringing home Silver 🥈 medal at the Paralympics. We’re all so proud of you. 🇮🇳👏 — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) August 29, 2021

Bhavina Patel made history in #Paralympics 🥈 the nation is proud of you…@NBCOlympics — Harleen Kaur Deol (@imharleenDeol) August 29, 2021

Extending warm wishes to everyone and remembering Major Dhyan Chand Ji on the occasion of #NationalSportsDay. Also, heartiest congratulations to @BhavinaPatel6 on winning the silver medal for #TeamIndia in #Paralympics! 🇮🇳🙏 #BhavinaPatel pic.twitter.com/BVCM8x1yUH — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) August 29, 2021

Congratulations #BhavinaPatel Proud of you. 👏👏 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 29, 2021

An amazing achievement as 🇮🇳 wins it's first medal at the @Paralympics

Congratulations @Bhavina59068010 on winning the 🥈medal. The whole country is proud of you. 🙏 — Shubman Gill (@RealShubmanGill) August 29, 2021

What better day to win a 🥈 for 🇮🇳 than #NationalSportsDay! 😍 Drop a ❤️ for our 👌🏻 paddler Bhavina Patel ⤵️ #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/fR5cVi8QFL — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) August 29, 2021

Huge congratulations to Bhavina Patel on winning Silver for 🇮🇳 in Women’s Class 4 Table Tennis in the ongoing #Paralympics in Tokyo. 🥈👏🏻👏🏻 We are extremely proud of you, champion! 🙌🏻#PlayBold #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/CmI9KbvGr2 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 29, 2021

First medal ever for India in #ParaTableTennis 🔥 Second Indian woman to win a medal at the #Paralympics 🙌 Congratulations, @BhavinaPatel6 , for a silver medal at #Tokyo2020#Cheer4India 📸: SAI pic.twitter.com/0cdPY7ASJG — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) August 29, 2021

Visuals we love to see 💙 Bhavina Patel wins 🥈and becomes the first from 🇮🇳 to win a Table Tennis medal at the #Paralympics 👏🏼 What a way to begin #NationalSportsDay 🤩#Praise4Para #Cheer4Indiapic.twitter.com/JwbU1QHVVY — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) August 29, 2021