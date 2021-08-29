Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir and others congratulate Bhavina Patel as she wins Silver at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

  • Bhavina Patel becomes the first Indian paddler to win Silver at Paralympics.

  • Former and current Indian cricketers hail Bhavina Patel after historic silver medal.

Bhavina Patel (Pic Source: Twitter)
Bhavina Patel scripted history by bagging a silver medal in the class 4 table tennis event at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 on Sunday. She became the first Indian paddler to win a medal at the Tokyo Paralympics and has etched her name in the history books.

Patel bagged the silver medal at the showpiece event after losing to China’s Ying Zhou, who is a second-time gold medallist at Paralympics. The score-line read 7-11, 5-11, 6-11 in the favour of Zhou.

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar as well as other former and current Indian cricketers took to Twitter on Saturday to congratulate Bhavina for her historic feat.

Wishes continued to pour in after she signed off with a silver. Here are a few of them:

