South Africa legend Allan Donald reveals the toughest batsmen he faced in his career

Lethal pace, superior control on line and length, and ability to produce match-winning performances, former South Africa speedster Allan Donald was undoubtedly an all-time great bowler. His classic action, scary eyes and skillset to move the ball both ways made him one of the most dangerous fast bowlers in the history of the game.

Donald played in the 90s and faced some of the most highly skilled batters of all time. Despite that, he made a mark of his own through his sensational bowling and breathtaking consistency. No wonder Donald earned the nickname ‘White Lightning’.

Recently, the former Proteas paceman revealed few batsmen who stood tall against his sheer pace and gave him a tough time. Donald began the proceedings by naming Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar as the best batter he played against.

Donald said that he was largely impressed by Tendulkar’s adaptability to the conditions. The 54-year-old reckoned the Mumbaikar played better than anyone else.

“The guy I played who was technically the best I ever played against was Sachin Tendulkar because I found out in South Africa that he could adapt his technique to conditions in South Africa better than any other Indian in those days,” said Donald on Cricket Life Stories YouTube channel.

“He played the ball much later; he left the ball later. You know that if after an hour he is on the 20s or 30s, it could be a long day for you. So, technically, Tendulkar was the no. 1,” he added.

Donald further named West Indies batter Brian Lara and Australian great Steve Waugh as the other two challenging batsmen he faced in his career. He termed Lara as an absolute genius stroke maker. Similarly, for Waugh, Donald felt the former Aussie skipper was the most resilient character who loved to be involved in battles.

“No. 2 was Brian Lara. Absolute genius. For me, Brian, on any surface – he was the best stroke maker I have ever played against. You know you have to take him on; you knew you have to be very, very aggressive,” the Bloemfontein-born explained.

“The toughest and most resilient – the guy really made it look ugly and hard but wanted to battle was Steve Waugh. I am sure he will forgive me for saying he did not play anything sort of amazing to look at. But boy, did he put his value, his number after you to come after him. He loved it so much to be involved in that battle,” Donald added further.