Southern Brave men and Oval Invincibles women – the 2021 champions of The Hundred

Paul Stirling’s blitz powered Southern Brave to a 32-run victory over Birmingham Phoenix in the inaugural men’s title of The Hundred at Lord’s on Saturday. The Irishman slammed 61 off just 36 balls with the help of 2 fours and six sixes. He was complemented by an unbeaten 44 off 19 balls from Ross Whiteley to set the opponents an imposing target of 169.

The Phoenix threatened to chase down the total as England international Liam Livingstone hit 46 off 19 balls before being brilliantly run out by Tim David.

Tonight hurts… but what a month it’s been!! @thehundred you have delivered 👏👏🔥🔥 — Liam Livingstone (@liaml4893) August 21, 2021

Phoenix captain Moeen Ali (36 off 30) departed soon after Livingstone, and the chase never looked easy for them after that.

“We felt at the end they got 15, 20 runs too many,” said Moeen at the post-match presentation. “I think in all three aspects they were better than us tonight, but as long as Livie was there we had a chance. I thought he was unbelievable tonight.”

Earlier in the day, the Oval Invincibles won the women’s title by defeating the Southern Brave by 48 runs. Chasing 122, Brave were bundled out for just 73 – the lowest total of the competition.

Invincibles’ all-rounder Marizanne Kapp, who starred in Friday’s eliminator against Birmingham Phoenix, took centre stage again, smashing 26 off 14 balls before taking four wickets for nine runs.