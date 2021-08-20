SRH pacer Sandeep Sharma ties the knot before flying to UAE for second leg of IPL 2021

  • Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Sandeep Sharma gets married to Tasha Sathwick.

  • Tasha is a jewellery designer by profession.

Sandeep Sharma, Tasha Sathwick (Pic Source: Twitter)
Ahead of the start of the UAE-leg of IPL 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Sandeep Sharma exchanged a wedding ring with his longtime girlfriend, Tasha Sathwick. Sandeep’s IPL franchise took to Twitter to wish the newly-wed couple and welcomed Tasha to the SRH family.

“A special addition to the #SRHFamily. Congratulations to Mr and Mrs Sharma to a lifelong partnership! #OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy,” the Sunrisers wrote on Twitter.

Sandeep got engaged to Tasha back in 2018, and he revealed the same on his social media accounts. “It’s official,” he had captioned the post alongside a ring emoji.

Tasha is a jewellery designer by profession.

Sandeep, who started his cricketing journey in 2013, has played 95 IPL matches so far. A genuine wicket-taker with the new ball, Sandeep was signed up by SRH in IPL 2018 for INR 3 crores. Earlier, he used to be a part of the Preity Zinta co-owned Punjab Kings.

The 28-year-old has taken 39 wickets for SRH. He struggled to pick wickets in the first stage of IPL 2021, which took place in India. He managed only one wicket in 3 matches. The right-arm seamer will aim to make a solid comeback in the second phase of the cash-rich league.

