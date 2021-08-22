Sri Lanka Cricket announces squad for upcoming ODI and T20I series against South Africa

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have named a 30-man squad for the upcoming white-ball series against South Africa that commences on September 2. This series will consist of 3 ODIs and as many T20Is. All the matches will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The Sri Lanka vs South Africa series will finish on September 14, five days before the scheduled resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE, where Wanindu Hasranga and Dushmantha Chameera are set to play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Senior players, namely Angelo Mathews, Dimuth Karunaratne and Suranga Lakmal, have once again not been selected in the Sri Lankan squad. Earlier, the trio failed to make a cut in the ODI and T20I squads of the recently-concluded series against India.

However, Dinesh Chandimal – who last played for Sri Lanka during the West Indies tour – has been recalled for the limited-overs fixtures against the Proteas.

Uncapped players like Dilshan Madushanka, Sahan Arachchige, Pulina Tharanga and Mahesh Theekshana have also been added to the 30-member squad.

Sri Lankan squad for South Africa series:

Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Janith Perera, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Minod Banuka, Dinesh Chandimal, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Sahan Aarchchige, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Pradeep, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Akila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrama, Mahesh Theekshana, Pulina Tharanga, Ramesh Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan, Asitha Fernando, Ishan Jayaratne, Dananjaya Lakshan, Shiran Fernando, Lahiru Madushanka (subject to fitness).