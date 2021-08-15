‘That looks like ball tampering’: Netizens react after England players scuff ball with their spiked shoes

A bizarre incident took place on Day of the ongoing second Test between England and India at Lord’s. Two England fielders were seen placing their spiked shoes on the ball, a sight that has led to many accusing the home team of ball-tampering.

The incident was from the 35th over of India’s second innings when Ollie Robinson passed the ball to fellow pacer Mark Wood in between his deliveries.

Instead of picking up the ball with his hand, Wood pushed it with his shoe, and some other unidentified England player was seen pressing the spike against it.

The visual of the same has gone viral on social media, with many, including former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag and Aakash Chopra, alleging England players of ball-tampering and questioning the spirit of cricket.

That looks like ball tampering, England. It sure does… pic.twitter.com/qLeICi5i2D — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) August 15, 2021

Yeh kya ho raha hai.

Is it ball tampering by Eng ya covid preventive measures 😀 pic.twitter.com/RcL4I2VJsC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 15, 2021

If THIS isn’t an attempt to alter the condition of the ball, then what is?? #BallTampering #INDvENG @HomeOfCricket pic.twitter.com/aKP0o4zfgr — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) August 15, 2021

Ball tampering, eh? #EngvInd — Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) August 15, 2021

Meanwhile, veteran England pacer Stuart Broad has defended Wood by saying: “My comments are – Woody tried to nut meg Burnsy by tapping the ball through his legs (a very common occurrence) & he missed and kicked the ball there by accident. Instead of screenshotting the pic, watch the video- quite plain & easy to see.”