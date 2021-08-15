‘That looks like ball tampering’: Netizens react after England players scuff ball with their spiked shoes

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • England players accused of ball-tampering on Day 4 of Lord's Test.

  • Virender Sehwag and Stuart Broad reacts differently on the bizarre incident.

‘That looks like ball tampering’: Netizens react after England players scuff ball with their spiked shoes
Ball scuffing moment during Lord's Test. (Photo Source: SONY TEN 3)
Advertisement

A bizarre incident took place on Day of the ongoing second Test between England and India at Lord’s. Two England fielders were seen placing their spiked shoes on the ball, a sight that has led to many accusing the home team of ball-tampering.

The incident was from the 35th over of India’s second innings when Ollie Robinson passed the ball to fellow pacer Mark Wood in between his deliveries.

Instead of picking up the ball with his hand, Wood pushed it with his shoe, and some other unidentified England player was seen pressing the spike against it.

The visual of the same has gone viral on social media, with many, including former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag and Aakash Chopra, alleging England players of ball-tampering and questioning the spirit of cricket.

Meanwhile, veteran England pacer Stuart Broad has defended Wood by saying: “My comments are – Woody tried to nut meg Burnsy by tapping the ball through his legs (a very common occurrence) & he missed and kicked the ball there by accident. Instead of screenshotting the pic, watch the video- quite plain & easy to see.”

TAGS: , , , ,

CATEGORY: England

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement