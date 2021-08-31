‘They’ve come with a very positive mindset’: Shahid Afridi makes a controversial statement supporting Taliban

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi is someone who always loves the limelight and continues to do the same ever after his international retirement. This time around he has come forward and made a remark about the terrorist outfit Taliban, which has taken over Afghanistan.

In his recent interview, Afridi said that Taliban has come with a ‘positive mindset’.

“Taliban have come with a very positive mindset. They’re allowing ladies to work. And I believe Taliban like cricket a lot,” Afridi told the media in Pakistan.

“Taliban is giving jobs to ladies, supporting cricket and the cricket series against Pakistan as well. Taliban is very positive towards cricket,” he added.

❝Taliban have come with a very positive mind. They're allowing ladies to work. And I believe Taliban like cricket a lot❞ Shahid Afridi. He should be Taliban's next PM. pic.twitter.com/OTV8zDw1yu — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) August 30, 2021

Afridi’s shocking remarks quickly went viral on social media, raising eyebrows across the world. His stance is quite different from Afghanistan cricketers like Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan, who have condemned Taliban’s takeover.

Kabul is bleeding again 😢😢💔💔

STOP KILLING AFGHAN PLEASE 🙏🙏😢😢🇦🇫🇦🇫 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) August 26, 2021

Netizens also slammed Afridi for his old interview in which he spoke derisively about women playing cricket.

"They are allowing women to work"… the very concept of 'allowing' women to do anything is repugnant — Khemta Hannah Jose (@khemta_h_jose) August 31, 2021

Mental age is still about 14. But "they" think if they place him in PM's House in 2023, he'll have at least 40 more years to destroy this country. Current incumbent is already in dotage. — Salman Rashid (@odysseuslahori) August 31, 2021

The hypocrisy in this. Shahid Afridi will soon regret what he is saying here unfortunately. Taliban is like a movement that spread beyond borders, irrespective of anything that stands in front of it. Pakistan will be in crosshairs of course, it's no rocket science. https://t.co/IzXbkV1e8d — Arjun (@LifeIsAnElation) August 31, 2021

The 41-year-old Afridi featured in 37 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20Is for Pakistan in his cricketing career.