‘They’ve come with a very positive mindset’: Shahid Afridi makes a controversial statement supporting Taliban

Posted On / /
  • Shahid Afridi makes a shocking claim about Taliban.

  • Netizens lashes out at Afridi for his remarks.

Shahid Afridi (Pic Source: Twitter)
Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi is someone who always loves the limelight and continues to do the same ever after his international retirement. This time around he has come forward and made a remark about the terrorist outfit Taliban, which has taken over Afghanistan.

In his recent interview, Afridi said that Taliban has come with a ‘positive mindset’.

“Taliban have come with a very positive mindset. They’re allowing ladies to work. And I believe Taliban like cricket a lot,” Afridi told the media in Pakistan.

“Taliban is giving jobs to ladies, supporting cricket and the cricket series against Pakistan as well. Taliban is very positive towards cricket,” he added.

Afridi’s shocking remarks quickly went viral on social media, raising eyebrows across the world. His stance is quite different from Afghanistan cricketers like Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan, who have condemned Taliban’s takeover.

Netizens also slammed Afridi for his old interview in which he spoke derisively about women playing cricket.

The 41-year-old Afridi featured in 37 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20Is for Pakistan in his cricketing career.

