TV actress Arshi Khan fears for her engagement to Afghanistan cricketer after Taliban crisis

TV actress Arshi Khan has revealed that she was to get engaged to an Afghan cricketer chosen by her father. But, she fears that her family may have to call off the engagement because of the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover.

“I was to get engaged in October with an Afghanistan cricketer. He had been chosen by my father. But after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, we may have to put an end to the relationship,” Arshi told news agency IANS.

The model-turned Indian actress, who has ancestors from Afghanistan, believes that now her parents will find her life partner in India.

“He (Afgan cricketer) was my father’s friend’s son. We are also on talking terms and are like friends, but now I’m sure my parents will find me an Indian partner,” she added.

“I’m an Afghani Pathan, and my family belongs to the Yusufzai ethnic group. My grandfather had migrated from Afghanistan and was a jailer in Bhopal. My roots are in Afghanistan, but I am very much an Indian citizen, like my parents and grandparents.”

Arshi has a considerable fan following on social media; however, she shot to fame as a contestant in Bigg Boss season 11. During her appearance on the show, Arshi reportedly became India’s second-most searched entertainer of 2017.

In May this year, Arshi shared an update with fans on Instagram that she will soon be making her Bollywood debut. She stated that she would be playing the role of Champa, a simple village girl in her debut film ‘Trahimam.’

Arshi has already acted in a Tamil film named ‘Malli Mishtu’ and has appeared in several music videos and web series.