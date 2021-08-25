Twitter erupts as England bundle out India for 78 in the first innings of Leeds Test

  • India collapsed to 78 after winning the toss.

  • For the first time ever, no Indian player reached 20 in the first innings of a Test match.

Virat Kohli's India collapsed on Day 1 of Leeds Test (Pic Source: Twitter)
England pacers dismantled Indian batting unit on Day 1 of the third Test at Headingley, Leeds on Wednesday.
After opting to bat first, India collapsed to 78 – their lowest Test total against England since being dismissed for 42 at Lord’s in 1974.

The Virat Kohli-led side lost their last six wickets for 22 runs having been 56-4 at lunch. In last nine months, it’s the second time that India got all-out below 100. In December last year, India recorded their all-time lowest score (36) against Australia in Adelaide during a four-match series which they eventually won 2-1 under stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

For the hosts, veteran pacer James Anderson took 3 wickets for just 8 runs, including the prize scalp of Kohli.
Sam Curran and Craig Overton created havoc in the Indian dressing room soon after the lunch break, sharing four wickets in 6 balls.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

