Twitter erupts as England bundle out India for 78 in the first innings of Leeds Test

England pacers dismantled Indian batting unit on Day 1 of the third Test at Headingley, Leeds on Wednesday.

After opting to bat first, India collapsed to 78 – their lowest Test total against England since being dismissed for 42 at Lord’s in 1974.

The Virat Kohli-led side lost their last six wickets for 22 runs having been 56-4 at lunch. In last nine months, it’s the second time that India got all-out below 100. In December last year, India recorded their all-time lowest score (36) against Australia in Adelaide during a four-match series which they eventually won 2-1 under stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

For the hosts, veteran pacer James Anderson took 3 wickets for just 8 runs, including the prize scalp of Kohli.

Sam Curran and Craig Overton created havoc in the Indian dressing room soon after the lunch break, sharing four wickets in 6 balls.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

After dream finish at Lord’s, nightmarish first innings at Leeds for India. Bowled out in 40.4 overs in an utterly inept showing against swing and seam. England’s bowling was top class, but India’s much vaunted batting was abysmal. Surreal collapse — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 25, 2021

Teams in past have won Test matches after being bowled out for less than 78. Can India do it? #INDvENG #IndvsEng — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) August 25, 2021

What an outstanding and entertaining start to day 1. Good all round performance from the England bowlers👏👏

Let’s see how the Indian bowlers respond to this! — Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) August 25, 2021

I was gone for an hour!! I seem to have missed a bit… #ENGvIND #TestCricket 🏏 pic.twitter.com/4ikie35eHb — Sarah Taylor (@Sarah_Taylor30) August 25, 2021

The pitch in Leeds – ❤️ — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) August 25, 2021

Cricket is a mad game. England rampant! #ENGvIND — Isa Guha (@isaguha) August 25, 2021

Team India miss read the conditions the ball has moved all day. Better lengths by the English bowlers but Indian batsmen could have applied better #INDvENG — Madan Lal (@MadanLal1983) August 25, 2021

𝙉𝙤𝙪𝙣: Bouncebackability 𝗗𝗲𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: the capacity to recover quickly from a setback. "England showed bouncebackability in the first innings at Headingley after losing at Lord's"#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/35WI7ypN1s — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) August 25, 2021

👀 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) August 25, 2021

At Lord’s India made their highest total (364) in match's first innings in a Test in England after put in to bat first. Today India made their lowest total (78) in match's first innings in a Test in England after choosing to bat first!#INDvENG — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) August 25, 2021

This is the first time ever India had no player reaching 20 in the first innings of a Test match.#ENGvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) August 25, 2021

Lowest totals for India against England in Tests: 58, Manchester, 1952 (Match 2nd innings)

78, Leeds, 2021* (Match 1st innings)

82, Manchester, 1952 (Match 3rd innings)#engvsindia — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) August 25, 2021