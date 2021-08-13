Twitter goes berserk as James Anderson becomes oldest England pacer to take a fifer in Test cricket

  • James Anderson torments India again at Lord's.

  • Twitterati heaped praises on ageless Anderson.

Twitter goes berserk as James Anderson becomes oldest England pacer to take a fifer in Test cricket
James Anderson (Pic Source: Twitter)
On Friday, England pacer James Anderson picked up his 31st five-wicket haul in Test cricket against India at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Anderson removed the well-settled Rohit Sharma (83) and Cheteshwar Pujara (9) on the opening day of the second Test before returning to complete his fifer by dismissing Ajinkya Rahane (1), Ishant Sharma (8) and Jasprit Bumrah (0) on Day 2.

Anderson, 39, has now become the oldest fast bowler to take five wickets in a Test inning in the last 70 years. South Africa’s Geoff Chubb was the oldest pacer to pick a five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Chubb achieved this record feat against England in Manchester in 1951 at the age of 40.

Anderson also left Ravichandran Ashwin behind in the list of most fifers in red-ball cricket.

