Twitter goes berserk as James Anderson becomes oldest England pacer to take a fifer in Test cricket

On Friday, England pacer James Anderson picked up his 31st five-wicket haul in Test cricket against India at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Anderson removed the well-settled Rohit Sharma (83) and Cheteshwar Pujara (9) on the opening day of the second Test before returning to complete his fifer by dismissing Ajinkya Rahane (1), Ishant Sharma (8) and Jasprit Bumrah (0) on Day 2.

Anderson, 39, has now become the oldest fast bowler to take five wickets in a Test inning in the last 70 years. South Africa’s Geoff Chubb was the oldest pacer to pick a five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Chubb achieved this record feat against England in Manchester in 1951 at the age of 40.

Anderson also left Ravichandran Ashwin behind in the list of most fifers in red-ball cricket.

Here’s how Twitterati hailed ageless Anderson:

@jimmy9 you beauty!! 🙌💪

You just can’t keep this man out of the game. Absolutely amazing. — Sandeep Lamichhane (@Sandeep25) August 13, 2021

Another fifer for Jimmy Anderson. Man he’s good. I swear he doesn’t age 😂 #ENGvIND — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) August 13, 2021

39 years. 30 Overs. 31st 5-wicket haul. The brilliance and fitness of Jimmy Anderson is unmatched. 🐐 Take a Bow @jimmy9. — Karna (@KarnaMalde7) August 13, 2021

Oldest pacers to take 5-fer against India in last 20 years : 39y 14d – James Anderson 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (in 1st inns) at Lord's, 2021

36y 10d – James Anderson 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (in 1st inns) at Lord's, 2018#ENGvIND — Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) August 13, 2021

James Anderson in this Test series: 23-8-54-4

5-1-12-0

29-7-62-5 He was half-fit before the Test match and took 5 wickets, more importantly, bowled 29 overs. The wicket tally moves to 626 in Test cricket – One of the greatest ever. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 13, 2021

What a legend Anderson is 🐐🐐 — 𝓐𝔂𝓪𝓪𝓷.. (@iBeingAyaan49) August 13, 2021