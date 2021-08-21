Twitter reactions: Babar Azam, Fawad Alam rescue Pakistan after top-order failure on Day 1 of 2nd Test

Babar Azam and Fawad Alam lifted Pakistan from a terrible start on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test against West Indies at Sabina Park, Kingston in Jamaica.

The visitors had lost their top three batters for just 2 runs before Babar and Fawad recovered their unit from hot waters. The duo went on to add a crucial 158-run stand for the fourth wicket and guided Pakistan to 212/4 at stumps.

Babar played a tremendous knock of 75 runs off 174 deliveries with the help of 13 fours before being dismissed by Kemar Roach. Similarly, Fawad also scored a gutsy 76-run inning before retiring hurt due to cramps.

Highest Test partnership after 3 wickets fell at the same score:

158 – Babar Azam & Fawad Alam, Pakistan vs West Indies, 2021 *

– Babar Azam & Fawad Alam, Pakistan vs West Indies, 2021 * 155 – Tamim Iqbal & Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh vs Australia, 2017

– Tamim Iqbal & Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh vs Australia, 2017 147 – Fakhar Zaman & Sarfaraz Ahmed, Pakistan vs Australia, 2018

Mohammad Rizwan and Faheem Ashraf are at the crease with scores of 22 and 23 respectively. They have put together unbeaten 44-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

For the hosts, Roach was the pick of the bowlers, bagging a three-wicket haul for 49 runs in his 17 overs. Youngster Jayden Seales claimed one scalp for 25 runs in his 11 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Stumps at Sabina Park 🏏 Mohammad Rizwan (22*) and Faheem Ashraf (23*) lead Pakistan to 212/4 at the close of play. #WTC23 | #WIvPAK | https://t.co/MXEhzUVmcv pic.twitter.com/xevuVkQPjc — ICC (@ICC) August 20, 2021

Not very often these days Pakistan bat a whole session without losing a wicket. Excellent effort from Babar Azam and Fawad Alam after the top order once again failed #WIvPAK #Cricket pic.twitter.com/sBjdI2Sga3 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) August 20, 2021

Fawad Alam is a 💎 He deserves a spot in ODIs to provide the middle order some consistency. He already has a good ODI average.#PAKvWI — Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) August 20, 2021

From 2/3 to 136/3, 134 runs for the 4th wicket partnership by Fawad Alam & Babar Azam. This is 2nd most runs by a pair at this position after team lost 3 wickets for less than 10 runs. Clive Lloyd & Larry Gomes had added 237 after West Indies had lost 3 for 1 vs India in 1983. — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) August 20, 2021

Excellent session for Pakistan.. 83 runs coming off it.. no loss of wickets.. It was brilliantly how Babar & Fawad steered Pakistan away from the early blows.. This was a great display on how to apply yourself to break the pressure with patience and grit 👏👏 #WIvPak pic.twitter.com/M2BUuH5pjy — Sawera Pasha (@sawerapasha) August 20, 2021

Babar Azam in the Test series vs West Indies: Pakistan – 21 for 2, scored 30(64)

Pakistan – 65 for 4, scored 55(160)

Pakistan – 2 for 3, scored 75(174) pic.twitter.com/ohzaeoODtt — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 21, 2021

Everytime I see Fawad alam score runs when team is in crisis, I wonder what if he had started his career earlier🥺🥺💔#PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/LjBnNrJmlD — I stan Fawad✨❤ (@CricketGirl7) August 20, 2021