Twitter reactions: Babar Azam, Fawad Alam rescue Pakistan after top-order failure on Day 1 of 2nd Test

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Babar Azam, Fawad Alam led recovery for Pakistan in second Test against West Indies.

  • At stumps, Pakistan have posted 212/4 on the board in their first innings.

Twitter reactions: Babar Azam, Fawad Alam rescue Pakistan after top-order failure on Day 1 of 2nd Test
Fawad Alam, Babar Azam (Image Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

Babar Azam and Fawad Alam lifted Pakistan from a terrible start on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test against West Indies at Sabina Park, Kingston in Jamaica.

The visitors had lost their top three batters for just 2 runs before Babar and Fawad recovered their unit from hot waters. The duo went on to add a crucial 158-run stand for the fourth wicket and guided Pakistan to 212/4 at stumps.

Babar played a tremendous knock of 75 runs off 174 deliveries with the help of 13 fours before being dismissed by Kemar Roach. Similarly, Fawad also scored a gutsy 76-run inning before retiring hurt due to cramps.

Highest Test partnership after 3 wickets fell at the same score:

  • 158 – Babar Azam & Fawad Alam, Pakistan vs West Indies, 2021 *
  • 155 – Tamim Iqbal & Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh vs Australia, 2017
  • 147 – Fakhar Zaman & Sarfaraz Ahmed, Pakistan vs Australia, 2018

Mohammad Rizwan and Faheem Ashraf are at the crease with scores of 22 and 23 respectively. They have put together unbeaten 44-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

For the hosts, Roach was the pick of the bowlers, bagging a three-wicket haul for 49 runs in his 17 overs. Youngster Jayden Seales claimed one scalp for 25 runs in his 11 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , , , ,

CATEGORY: Babar Azam, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement