Twitter Reactions: Babar Azam keeps Pakistan hopes alive in first Test against West Indies

A gutsy knock from Babar Azam helped Pakistan to build a 124-run lead over West Indies on the third day of the first Test at Sabina Park on Saturday. The visitors were 160 for 5 in their second innings at stumps on a lengthy rain-interrupted day.

Babar (54 not out) added a threatening fifth-wicket partnership of 56 runs with Mohammad Rizwan, who was caught behind for 30 on Jason Holder’s superb leg-cutter in the 46th over.

Pakistan had a lead of only 85 runs at that point, and the Windies held the upper hand. But Babar and Faheem Ashraf (12 not out) batted well for the remaining day, adding a patient 39-run partnership in gloomy conditions with the lights on and spinners bowling from both ends.

“On a pitch that is pretty tough I think we are are in good stead in the game, five wickets from bowling them out,” said West Indies pacer Kemar Roach, who finished the day with 2/15 in his 15 overs.

Brief scores: Pakistan 217 & 160/5 (Babar Azam 54*, Abid Ali 34; Kemar Roach 2-15, Jayden Seales 2-50) lead West Indies 253 (Kraigg Brathwaite 97, Jason Holder 58; Shaheen Afridi 4-59) by 124 runs.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

