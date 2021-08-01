Twitter reactions: Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez star in Pakistan’s thrilling win over West Indies in 2nd T20I

  • Pakistan beat West Indies in the second T20I on Saturday.

  • Mohammad Hafeez finished with impressive figures of 4-1-6-1.

Pakistan beat West Indies in 2nd T20I (Image Source: Twitter)
Pakistan defeated West Indies in the second T20I to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Saturday.

Put to bat first, Pakistan posted 157/8 on the board in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to skipper Babar Azam, who scored a remarkable half-century in the game. The right-handed batsman hit 51 off 40, with the help of 4 fours and two sixes.

Babar was well supported by wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan. The 29-year-old contributed with 46 off 36 balls – two fours and as many maximums.

For the hosts, all-rounder Jason Holder was the pick of the bowlers, taking a four-wicket haul for 26 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Apart from Holder, Dwayne Bravo bagged a couple of scalps for 24 runs.

In reply, West Indies could only manage to reach 150/4, losing the contest by seven runs. Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez shined with the bowl and inspired the touring party to defend the total.

Hafeez conceded only six runs in his 4 overs, along with a maiden. He also picked up the prized wicket of Windies opener Andre Fletcher on the second ball of West Indies’ innings.

Nicholas Pooran was the sole warrior during the home team’s chase. He made unbeaten 62 runs from 33 deliveries, but failed to take his team over the finish line.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

