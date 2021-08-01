Twitter reactions: Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez star in Pakistan’s thrilling win over West Indies in 2nd T20I

Pakistan defeated West Indies in the second T20I to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Saturday.

Put to bat first, Pakistan posted 157/8 on the board in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to skipper Babar Azam, who scored a remarkable half-century in the game. The right-handed batsman hit 51 off 40, with the help of 4 fours and two sixes.

Babar was well supported by wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan. The 29-year-old contributed with 46 off 36 balls – two fours and as many maximums.

For the hosts, all-rounder Jason Holder was the pick of the bowlers, taking a four-wicket haul for 26 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Apart from Holder, Dwayne Bravo bagged a couple of scalps for 24 runs.

In reply, West Indies could only manage to reach 150/4, losing the contest by seven runs. Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez shined with the bowl and inspired the touring party to defend the total.

Hafeez conceded only six runs in his 4 overs, along with a maiden. He also picked up the prized wicket of Windies opener Andre Fletcher on the second ball of West Indies’ innings.

Nicholas Pooran was the sole warrior during the home team’s chase. He made unbeaten 62 runs from 33 deliveries, but failed to take his team over the finish line.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Hafeez (4-1-6-1) has bowled the joint-most economical 4 overs spell in Men's T20Is for Pakistan. Equaling with Amir (4-1-6-2) vs UAE in 2016. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 31, 2021

Most runs after first 56 innings of T20I career:

Babar Azam – 2204

Virat Kohli – 2012

Aaron Finch – 1809

Mohammad Shahzad – 1703

Brendon McCullum – 1679#Cricket #Pakistan #WIvPAK — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) July 31, 2021

Most economical 4-over bowling spells in T20Is by a Pakistani bowler: 4-1-6-2 by Mohammad Amir versus UAE in 2016

4-1-6-1 by Mohammad Hafeez today v W Indies#Cricket #WIvPAK — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) July 31, 2021

We were at the edge of our seats towards the end 😬 Pakistan win by 7️⃣ runs! 🏏🇵🇰#WIvPAK #MissionMaroon pic.twitter.com/Z2TXye4qI4 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 31, 2021

The evergreen Professor 🤩 Wonder which of these maidens would Hafeez be more proud of 😅#WIvPAK pic.twitter.com/clH8Dcu3qe — CricWick (@CricWick) July 31, 2021

Mohammad Hafeez becomes the first full-member player to open the bowling in men's T20Is after turning 40 years old.#WIvPAK — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) July 31, 2021

Mohammad Hafeez has just tied the most economical spell of 4 overs in International T20s for Pakistan. 4 overs. 1 maiden. 1 wicket. ONLY 6 RUNS. UNBELIEVABLE from the Professor. The other was Mohammad Amir #WIvPAK pic.twitter.com/q4IGRX8r5V — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) July 31, 2021

Mohamed Hafeez did this against Westindies in Westindies in 2021.. #WIVPAK pic.twitter.com/dEgXxPai0v — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) July 31, 2021