Twitter reactions: Bangladesh register their first-ever T20I win over Australia

On Tuesday, left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed registered his career-best figures in T20 cricket and guided Bangladesh to an emphatic 23-run win over Australia in the series opener at Dhaka.

Nasum’s 4/19 helped Bangladesh to dismiss Australia for 108 while defending a target of 132. With this win, the hosts have taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

It was also Bangladesh’s first-ever T20I win over Australia, whose four wins against The Tigers have come in T20 World Cups. This is the first bilateral series between the two teams.

Earlier, after opting to bowl first, Australia kept Bangladesh down to 131 for seven. Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood delivered an impressive spell of 4-0-24-3.

For Bangladesh, opener Mohammed Naim scored 30 (29) with the help of 2 fours and as many sixes, while Shakib Al Hasan made a 33-ball 36.

The second T20I will be played at the same venue on Wednesday (August 4).

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Bangladesh register their first ever T20 win over Australia. Recently Australia lost 4-1 v West Indies in T20 series. Bangladesh spinners took 6 wickets in 13 overs #BANvAUS — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) August 3, 2021

Bangladesh wins the first T20I against Australia by 23 runs. Nasum Ahmed clocking great figures with an exceptional spell! Congrats to Bangladesh and see you next match. #BANvAUS — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) August 3, 2021

Impressive performance by @BCBtigers executing the plans perfectly defending a small total. @CricketAus got some work to do especially in the batting department. Well done Bangladesh👍🏽 #BANvAUS — Farveez Maharoof (@farveezmaharoof) August 3, 2021

A tough start for our boys but Bangladesh were better in their home conditions. In better news, the second T20I is only a few hours away! #BANvAUS pic.twitter.com/WajtG27Oo0 — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) August 3, 2021

What a night for Nasum Ahmed: 4-0-19-4#BANvAUS — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) August 3, 2021

That’s a solid win for Bangladesh. In the end Aus had just as much trouble playing cutters as they did spin. Completely outfoxed by the Bangladesh attack. 6 T20

games in on this tour can’t really talk about rustiness. #BANvAUS — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) August 3, 2021

Top-3 bowling figures by left arm bowlers against Australia in T20Is have all come in this year. 4/19 – Nasum Ahmed🇧🇩 (Aug 2021)

4/26 – Obed McCoy🏝️ (Jul 2021)

4/31 – Mitchell Santner🇳🇿 (Feb 2021)#BANvAUS — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) August 3, 2021

Impressive win for #BAN , defending 131 isn't easy and they won by 23 runs. Won it without Tamim, Mushfiqur and Liton. #BANvAUS — Jigar Mehta (@jigsactin) August 3, 2021

Alhamdulillah! Historic moment for Bangladesh as they register their first T20I win over Australia. Great win boys now focus on the series win In shaa Allah.#BANvAUS pic.twitter.com/O0w38GEFfJ — Mashrafe Bin Mortaza (@ImMashrafe02) August 3, 2021

Doesn’t matter how many key Australian players were missing. This is Bangladesh beating Australia for the first time in T20Is & only the 3rd time in international cricket & @BCBtigers will make a big deal out of this and so they should #BanvAUS — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) August 3, 2021