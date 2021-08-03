Twitter reactions: Bangladesh register their first-ever T20I win over Australia

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Bangladesh won the first T20I against Australia by 23 runs.

  • Nasum Ahmed registered his career-best figures in T20 internationals.

Twitter reactions: Bangladesh register their first-ever T20I win over Australia
Bangladesh beat Australia in 1st T20 (Pic Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

On Tuesday, left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed registered his career-best figures in T20 cricket and guided Bangladesh to an emphatic 23-run win over Australia in the series opener at Dhaka.

Nasum’s 4/19 helped Bangladesh to dismiss Australia for 108 while defending a target of 132. With this win, the hosts have taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

It was also Bangladesh’s first-ever T20I win over Australia, whose four wins against The Tigers have come in T20 World Cups. This is the first bilateral series between the two teams.

Earlier, after opting to bowl first, Australia kept Bangladesh down to 131 for seven. Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood delivered an impressive spell of 4-0-24-3.

For Bangladesh, opener Mohammed Naim scored 30 (29) with the help of 2 fours and as many sixes, while Shakib Al Hasan made a 33-ball 36.

The second T20I will be played at the same venue on Wednesday (August 4).

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , , ,

CATEGORY: Bangladesh, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement