Twitter reactions: Bowlers lead the way as Australia beat Bangladesh in 4th T20I

In the fourth T20I of the ongoing five-match series between Bangladesh and Australia, the visitors finally bounced back to register a victory.

Chasing a paltry target of 105, Australia did lose wickets at regular intervals, but a quick-fire knock by Daniel Christian and Ashton Agar’s sensible batting down the order inspired their side a consolation win.

Christian scored 39 runs from 15 deliveries with the help of one four and five sixes. Interestingly, all his five maximums came in the single over bowled by Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. Agar, on the other hand, scored run-a-ball 27, laced with 2 fours and one six.

For the hosts, Mahedi Hasan (2/17) and Mustafizur Rahman (2/9) picked up two wickets each. Nasum Ahmed (1/17) and Shoriful Islam (1/8) bagged one scalp apiece.

Earlier, Bangladesh could only manage to post 104/9 on the board in their allotted 20 overs. Opening batter Mohammad Naim top-scored with 28 from 36 balls. Hasan also made a valuable contribution of 23 (16).

Mitchell Swepson and Andrew Tye were the pick of the bowlers for the touring party. Swepson bagged three wickets for 12 runs in his quota of 4 overs, while Tye earned three scalps for 18 in 3 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Well it took us four matches but Australia has beaten Bangladesh after a hard battle! Dan Christian's innings was short but super sweet. Scoring 39 from 15 balls. Agar also helped get us home with 27.. before he was caught by Shamim Hossain, and it was a brilliant catch! #BANvAUS — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) August 7, 2021

Shakib Al Hasan becomes the first player to concede 30 or more runs in a T20I over twice.

against Ryan Burl🇿🇼, 2019

against Dan Christian🇦🇺, today In between, Shakib bowled in 9 innings, and never conceded over 32 runs in a whole innings.#AUSvBAN — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) August 7, 2021

Mustafizur Rahman in the last two matches: 8-1-18-2

Mustafizur Rahman in the #BANvAUS series so far:

16-1-57-7

Pretty amazing numbers and then you realise it’s a T20I series — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) August 7, 2021

Australia win the fourth T20I 🙌 Daniel Christian's 15-ball 39 proves to be the difference in a low-scoring encounter in Dhaka. #BANvAUS | https://t.co/639iKNc0sf pic.twitter.com/DnEnCYIg52 — ICC (@ICC) August 7, 2021

Hahahaha! Christian has blasted 5 sixes in an over off Shakib. This is what Australia has been missing all tour. #BANvAUS https://t.co/FxGlTNSF6r — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) August 7, 2021

History. Australia have upset Bangladesh in Bangladesh. Series 3-1, one game to go. #BANvAUS — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) August 7, 2021

Mustafizur Rahman in last 2 T20 vs Australia: 4-0-9-0

4-1-9-2 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 7, 2021