  • Australia defeated Bangladesh in the 4th T20I by 3 wickets.

  • Mitchell Swepson registered impressive figures of 4-0-12-3.

Twitter reactions: Bowlers lead the way as Australia beat Bangladesh in 4th T20I
Australia beat Bangladesh in 4th T20I (Image Source: Twitter)
In the fourth T20I of the ongoing five-match series between Bangladesh and Australia, the visitors finally bounced back to register a victory.

Chasing a paltry target of 105, Australia did lose wickets at regular intervals, but a quick-fire knock by Daniel Christian and Ashton Agar’s sensible batting down the order inspired their side a consolation win.

Christian scored 39 runs from 15 deliveries with the help of one four and five sixes. Interestingly, all his five maximums came in the single over bowled by Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. Agar, on the other hand, scored run-a-ball 27, laced with 2 fours and one six.

For the hosts, Mahedi Hasan (2/17) and Mustafizur Rahman (2/9) picked up two wickets each. Nasum Ahmed (1/17) and Shoriful Islam (1/8) bagged one scalp apiece.

Earlier, Bangladesh could only manage to post 104/9 on the board in their allotted 20 overs. Opening batter Mohammad Naim top-scored with 28 from 36 balls. Hasan also made a valuable contribution of 23 (16).

Mitchell Swepson and Andrew Tye were the pick of the bowlers for the touring party. Swepson bagged three wickets for 12 runs in his quota of 4 overs, while Tye earned three scalps for 18 in 3 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

