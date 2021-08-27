Twitter reactions: Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli lead India fightback on Day 3 of Leeds Test against England

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • India posted 215/2 in their second innings on Day 3 of the Leeds Test.

  • Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli have formed an unbeaten stand of 99 runs.

Twitter reactions: Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli lead India fightback on Day 3 of Leeds Test against England
Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli lead India fighback (Image Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

After getting outplayed on the first two days of the ongoing third Test against England, Team India bounced back on Day 3. The visitors picked up England’s remaining two wickets quite early to bundle out the hosts for 432 runs, conceding a lead of 354 runs.

India lost opener KL Rahul early, but Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara showcased exceptional defensive skills to stand tall against England’s bowling in cloudy conditions. Rohit smashed a classy half-century and looked set to cruise through, but an inswinger from Ollie Robinson ended his innings for 59 runs.

After Rohit’s dismissal, Pujara and Indian captain Virat Kohli steadied the innings and added crucial runs in the final session to reduce the deficit. Pujara scored his second fifty of the series and kept the scoreboard ticking. The pair took India to 215/2 after 80 overs, still trailing by 139 runs, with Pujara batting on 91 and Kohli on 45, not out. The duo has put together an unbeaten stand of 99 runs for the third wicket.

For England, Robinson picked up a wicket for 40 runs in 18 overs with 4 maidens. Similarly, Craig Overton bagged a scalp for 35 runs in 17 overs, including six maidens.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , , , ,

CATEGORY: Cheteshwar Pujara, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement