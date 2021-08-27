Twitter reactions: Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli lead India fightback on Day 3 of Leeds Test against England

After getting outplayed on the first two days of the ongoing third Test against England, Team India bounced back on Day 3. The visitors picked up England’s remaining two wickets quite early to bundle out the hosts for 432 runs, conceding a lead of 354 runs.

India lost opener KL Rahul early, but Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara showcased exceptional defensive skills to stand tall against England’s bowling in cloudy conditions. Rohit smashed a classy half-century and looked set to cruise through, but an inswinger from Ollie Robinson ended his innings for 59 runs.

After Rohit’s dismissal, Pujara and Indian captain Virat Kohli steadied the innings and added crucial runs in the final session to reduce the deficit. Pujara scored his second fifty of the series and kept the scoreboard ticking. The pair took India to 215/2 after 80 overs, still trailing by 139 runs, with Pujara batting on 91 and Kohli on 45, not out. The duo has put together an unbeaten stand of 99 runs for the third wicket.

For England, Robinson picked up a wicket for 40 runs in 18 overs with 4 maidens. Similarly, Craig Overton bagged a scalp for 35 runs in 17 overs, including six maidens.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Delighted for @cheteshwar1. How well he has played! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 27, 2021

Mental fortitude at its best @cheteshwar1 ❤️ — DK (@DineshKarthik) August 27, 2021

After rather two difficult days, a very good day for India at Leeds today. A valiant display of mental strength and grit from @cheteshwar1 Pujara , a solid start from @ImRo45 and @imVkohli looking very very good as well. Looking forward to an exciting day tomorrow.#IndvsEng pic.twitter.com/PnMex5VcpR — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 27, 2021

Proper day of Test Cricket .. 👍👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 27, 2021

Confident booster inning from @cheteshwar1 and the way @imVkohli has started leaving the ball outside the off,seems like big one is just around the corner #INDvEND — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 27, 2021

Cheteshwar Pujara today 91 not out at the close of play.

Only once before in his Test career, he was overnight unbeaten in the 90s.

Was on 98* also against England at Ahmedabad in Nov 2012

The next day he reached 206*#ENGvIND #EngvsInd#IndvEng #IndvsEng — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 27, 2021

Excellent to see the fight. Most assured @cheteshwar1 and @imVkohli have looked all series. England will have the new ball in the morning and it could be a very critical first two hours of play. #INDvEND Also @ImRo45 was excellent. He has been the most assured all series. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) August 27, 2021

🏟️🏏 STUMPS, DAY 3 ~ It was delightful to watch Cheteshwar Pujara and our skipper, Virat Kohli, continue the assault against the English bowlers. They have hardly set a foot wrong today 😎 📷 Getty • #INDvENG #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/gs9KmKlmWP — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) August 27, 2021

Pujara goes to his first fifty of the series with a pull for four off Overton. It's taken 91 balls – spritely, by his standards. A second important second-innings contribution in a row. — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) August 27, 2021

A strong fightback from India on day three as they close 215 for 2 with Cheteshwar Pujara 91 not out alongside Virat Kohli on 45*. Rohit Sharma earlier made a hard-fought 59 👏 #ENGvsIND #OneRose pic.twitter.com/TCORqxsyBt — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) August 27, 2021

Best Pujara and Kohli have batted this series so far. Assured in defence, also scoring runs at every opportunity. Of course, very long way still to safety still. First priority is to see through the day — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 27, 2021

3rd Test, Day 3: STUMPS Despite still trailing by 139, the last 2 sessions of today belonged to #TeamIndia thanks to Rohit, Pujara and Kohli. Hopefully the same form and momentum will continue tomorrow as well! 🤞🏻 🇮🇳: 215/2#ENGvIND #OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) August 27, 2021

Multiple pats on the back, slaps to the hand from Virat Kohli and the entire dressing-room on their feet with big smiles tells you this knock of Pujara’s meant as much to the Indian team as it did to him #EngvIND — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) August 27, 2021

Cracking day for India. Pujara's been as good as I've seen him in ages, Kohli mopping up the rewards of the top order resistance. No wickets with the new ball and England will be twitchy but probably 250 more runs before India are properly in the game. — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) August 27, 2021

India came ready for battle today! What a day! What a fight! Pujara and Kohli partnership looking good thus far. Puji playing long, as India needs and he’s bringing up the runs. Rohit played awesome earlier. How good’s Test cricket? See yas tomorrow 😄 #ENGvIND — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) August 27, 2021

Well done Pujara, and skip. Long way to go but the fight is there to see. More of it tomorrow please. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) August 27, 2021

Root's shoulders down. I had warned them before the day. End of England's hopes coming tomorrow. #ENGvIND — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) August 27, 2021

Day of Pujara, highest score in Tests since 2019 Jan – India under pressure and Pujara stands tall – 91* runs from 180 balls including 15 fours. Important day 4 awaits for Pujara. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 27, 2021