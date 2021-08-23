Twitter reactions: Fawad Alam’s brilliant century puts Pakistan ahead of West Indies in 2nd Test

  • Fawad Alam hit his fifth century in Test cricket on Sunday.

  • Riding on Fawad's sensational ton, Pakistan declared their first innings on 302/9.

Fawad Alam hits his fifth Test ton (Image Source: Twitter)
Fawad Alam’s sensational effort with the bat helped Pakistan dominate Day 3 of the ongoing second Test against West Indies at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

Pakistan resumed the proceedings from their score of 212/4 as the second day of the match was called off due to rain and wet outfield.

Fawad, who got retired hurt on 76 on the opening day, walked back into the middle after the dismissal of Faheem Ashraf. The left-handed batter scored his fifth Test hundred and remained unbeaten on 124 before the visitors declared their first innings for 302/9 in 110 overs.

In reply, the hosts lost their three wickets for just 39 runs in 18 overs. Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi drew the first blood by removing Kieran Powell (5) in the fourth over. The left-armer didn’t just stop there as he cleaned up Windies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (4) in his next over. Soon, Ashraf also joined the party and dismissed Roston Chase (10).

After a stellar effort with the willow, Fawad said it’s always happy to reach a triple-figure mark and revealed that his father has been his biggest motivation.

“It was challenging. The conditions weren’t easy; heat and humidity, and we were 2 for 3, and we had to come back. We needed a partnership, and that’s what Babar and myself did,” said Fawad after the end of the day’s play.

“I am very happy. Whenever you score a century for your country, you feel proud. I try to keep it simple. I keep speaking to my father; he always kept telling me that my time will come and to believe in myself,” the 35-year-old added.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

