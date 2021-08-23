Twitter reactions: Fawad Alam’s brilliant century puts Pakistan ahead of West Indies in 2nd Test

Fawad Alam’s sensational effort with the bat helped Pakistan dominate Day 3 of the ongoing second Test against West Indies at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

Pakistan resumed the proceedings from their score of 212/4 as the second day of the match was called off due to rain and wet outfield.

Fawad, who got retired hurt on 76 on the opening day, walked back into the middle after the dismissal of Faheem Ashraf. The left-handed batter scored his fifth Test hundred and remained unbeaten on 124 before the visitors declared their first innings for 302/9 in 110 overs.

In reply, the hosts lost their three wickets for just 39 runs in 18 overs. Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi drew the first blood by removing Kieran Powell (5) in the fourth over. The left-armer didn’t just stop there as he cleaned up Windies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (4) in his next over. Soon, Ashraf also joined the party and dismissed Roston Chase (10).

After a stellar effort with the willow, Fawad said it’s always happy to reach a triple-figure mark and revealed that his father has been his biggest motivation.

“It was challenging. The conditions weren’t easy; heat and humidity, and we were 2 for 3, and we had to come back. We needed a partnership, and that’s what Babar and myself did,” said Fawad after the end of the day’s play.

“I am very happy. Whenever you score a century for your country, you feel proud. I try to keep it simple. I keep speaking to my father; he always kept telling me that my time will come and to believe in myself,” the 35-year-old added.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

I am taking substance over style; Production over aesthetics any-day. Fawad Alam deserves every run and more that the cricketing gods deem necessary for him. 4 centuries in the last 12 months since he returned👏🏻👏🏻. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) August 22, 2021

Biggest what-if moment in cricket is What-if Fawad Alam had got a fair run in Test arena! Was dropped in 2009 after 3 Tests.Had scored a ton on his Test debut. Scored his 5th Test ton in his 13th Test.Should’ve played 100 Tests by now.Never gave up.That’s why he’s an inspiration — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) August 22, 2021

Fawad Alam is on a mission to make up for all those years lost in selection politics and he’s doing it in the best way possible – letting his bat do all the talking! — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) August 22, 2021

The quickest Asian to five Test 100s in terms of innings – 22

FAWAD ALAM – The ULTIMATE champion – the true warrior! 🇵🇰🇵🇰

And yes, the story of our lives! pic.twitter.com/RX6zyP6t7F — Emmad Hameed (@Emmad81) August 22, 2021

Not comparing who is the better batsman, but interestingly: Fawad Alam has 5 centuries in 13 Tests

Babar Azam has 5 centuries in 35 Tests#Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) August 22, 2021

Fawad Alam would have scored 10,000 runs and 30 hundreds had he not been dropped. Such a sad story😒 #WIvPAK — Haroon (@hazharoon) August 22, 2021

– Fawad Alam, everywhere!

Amazing method, technique but most importantly the perseverance!

Take a bow man 👍 — Asif Khan (@mak_asif) August 22, 2021

Another century for Fawad Alam ❤️ Magnificent innings. No one can separate consistency from this hardworking lad.#PAKvWI #FawadAlam — Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) August 22, 2021

Fawad Alam’s 5th Test 100 came in his 22nd inning of career. No other Pakistani batsman scored 5 100s in first 22 innings of career. 9 different batsmen from Pak had 3 each in their first 22 innings. Next quickest to 5th Test 100 is Younis Khan – 28 innings. #WIvPAK pic.twitter.com/FTZbBxwksh — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) August 23, 2021