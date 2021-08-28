Twitter reactions: India suffers humiliating defeat in 3rd Test; England level the series

  • England defeated India in the 3rd Test by an innings and 76 runs.

  • Ollie Robinson picked up a five-wicket haul in the second innings.

Twitter reactions: India suffers humiliating defeat in 3rd Test; England level the series
England beat India in 3rd Test (Image Source: Twitter)
Team India suffered an embarrassing loss in the third Test against England at Headingley in Leeds after another batting collapse.

The visitors resumed their overnight score of 215/2 on the fourth day but lost their remaining eight wickets for just 63 runs to bundle out for 278 in their second essay, losing the contest by an innings and 76 runs.

Cheteshwar Pujara failed to add even a single run to his overnight total and got out for 91 runs. He was followed by Indian skipper Virat Kohli. The right-handed batter did reach his half-century but was again dismissed on the classic off-stump line. Kohli made 55 runs.

Kohli’s dismissal opened the flood gates as the touring side kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. English pacer Ollie Robinson triggered the collapse in the second innings for India, picking up a five-wicket haul. Robinson, who removed Rohit Sharma (59) on Day 3, dismissed Pujara, Kohli, Rishabh Pant (1), and Ishant Sharma (2) on the fourth day.

Apart from Robinson, Craig Overton picked up three wickets for England. Similarly, James Anderson and Moeen Ali bagged one wicket apiece.

Most wins as England captain:

  • 27 – JOE ROOT (55 Tests)*
  • 26 – Michael Vaughan (51)
  • 24 – Andrew Strauss (50)
  • 24 – Alastair Cook (59)
  • 20 – Peter May (41)

“We know we are capable of performances like this, and we have the talent; that opening stand was fantastic too. We controlled and hung in with the new ball, and we reaped the rewards. Anderson churns out performances like that, and that’s why he’s the GOAT of Test cricket. He’s very fit and sets an example for the other bowlers. Robinson has been brilliant, and he’s asked good questions of their defence. He’s managed to move the ball throughout the innings, not just with the new ball,” said England skipper Joe Root during the post-match presentation.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

