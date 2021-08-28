Twitter reactions: India suffers humiliating defeat in 3rd Test; England level the series

Team India suffered an embarrassing loss in the third Test against England at Headingley in Leeds after another batting collapse.

The visitors resumed their overnight score of 215/2 on the fourth day but lost their remaining eight wickets for just 63 runs to bundle out for 278 in their second essay, losing the contest by an innings and 76 runs.

Cheteshwar Pujara failed to add even a single run to his overnight total and got out for 91 runs. He was followed by Indian skipper Virat Kohli. The right-handed batter did reach his half-century but was again dismissed on the classic off-stump line. Kohli made 55 runs.

Kohli’s dismissal opened the flood gates as the touring side kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. English pacer Ollie Robinson triggered the collapse in the second innings for India, picking up a five-wicket haul. Robinson, who removed Rohit Sharma (59) on Day 3, dismissed Pujara, Kohli, Rishabh Pant (1), and Ishant Sharma (2) on the fourth day.

Apart from Robinson, Craig Overton picked up three wickets for England. Similarly, James Anderson and Moeen Ali bagged one wicket apiece.

Most wins as England captain:

27 – JOE ROOT (55 Tests)*

– JOE ROOT (55 Tests)* 26 – Michael Vaughan (51)

– Michael Vaughan (51) 24 – Andrew Strauss (50)

– Andrew Strauss (50) 24 – Alastair Cook (59)

– Alastair Cook (59) 20 – Peter May (41)

“We know we are capable of performances like this, and we have the talent; that opening stand was fantastic too. We controlled and hung in with the new ball, and we reaped the rewards. Anderson churns out performances like that, and that’s why he’s the GOAT of Test cricket. He’s very fit and sets an example for the other bowlers. Robinson has been brilliant, and he’s asked good questions of their defence. He’s managed to move the ball throughout the innings, not just with the new ball,” said England skipper Joe Root during the post-match presentation.

Fantastic ruthless performance from England .. that’s as good as it gets .. To do that after Lords shows great character which comes from the Skipper .. India !!!!! A few days to forget .. they really have been useless !!! #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 28, 2021

Yesterday's resolve has been eviscerated in the face of some outstanding bowling this morning. Back to London at 1-1, then! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 28, 2021

That was… comprehensive. This series is really set up now. Bring on the Oval! #ENGvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) August 28, 2021

Overton strikes again and dismisses Siraj. England level the series with 2 Tests remaining. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿: 432 beat 🇮🇳: 78 & 278 by an innings and 76 runs.#ENGvIND #orangearmy #OrangeOrNothing — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) August 28, 2021

78 all-out & 8/63 today: these two batting collapses came courtesy of fine disciplined bowling by England. England batsmen found their form led by Root. Anderson, Robinson & Overton were brilliant. The series is now level at 1-1 #ENGvsIND — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) August 28, 2021

It was just not our match. The series is now tied 1️⃣-1️⃣. We move on. Bouncing back isn’t new to this team. Let’s look ahead to the next Test at The Oval. 👊🏻#PlayBold #TeamIndia #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/7lJdc2tzgX — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 28, 2021

Well that was one fine session from England! Bowling unit was on. The series is now level! Two matches to go. Next up: The Oval. #ENGvIND — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) August 28, 2021

India lose eight wickets on the morning of day four to set up an England victory by an innings and 76 runs!#WTC23 | #ENGvIND | https://t.co/qmnhRc14r1 pic.twitter.com/8sEWj8z1ZW — ICC (@ICC) August 28, 2021

India at Leeds 2021

Ist inns: lost last 8 wickets for 57 runs in 30 overs

2nd inns: lost last 8 wickets for 63 runs in 16.1 overs

#EngvInd #ENGvsIND#IndvEng #IndvsEng — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 28, 2021

That's as clinical a morning as you could hope to see from England. An innings victory is secured which sets the rest of the series up magnificently. #ENGvIND — Rob Johnston (@RobJ_Cricket) August 28, 2021

It's all over! 😢 Overton picks up the final wicket as England win the third Test by an innings and 76 runs.#ENGvIND #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) August 28, 2021

England taking India's last 8 wickets for <70 in both innings of a Test:

Manchester 1952 (5-2 to 58 & 55-2 to 82)

Leeds 2021 (21-2 to 78 & 215-2 to 278) — Andrew Samson (@AWSStats) August 28, 2021

Monumental collapse from India this morning losing 8 wickets as England level the series with an innings & 76 run win! #ENGvIND — ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) August 28, 2021