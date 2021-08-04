Twitter reactions: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami dismantle England on Day 1 of Nottingham Test

Indian pacers shined with the ball on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test against England to help visitors finish the proceeding on top. Frontline speedsters Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami demolished the English batting order as India pack England’s first innings on 183 runs.

Bumrah displayed his vintage avatar and picked up a four-wicket haul for just 46 runs in 20.4 overs. The right-armer started the match in grand style by drawing first blood in the very first over. He dismissed Rory Burns on a duck to claim his first wicket. Bumrah removed the likes of Jos Buttler (0), Stuart Broad (4) and James Anderson (1) to complete his four-scalp performance.

The Ahmedabad-born was pretty well supported by Shami, who scalped three wickets. Shami dismissed Dom Sibley (18), Jonny Bairstow (29), and Dan Lawrence (0) to deteriorate England’s batting further.

England skipper Joe Root was the only batter who stood tall against the top-quality Indian bowling attack. Root smashed the 50th half-century of his glorious Test career and kept his end alive when the hosts were losing wickets from the other end. Root was removed by Shardul Thakur for 64 runs off 108 deliveries. Shardul also claimed the wicket of Ollie Robinson to finish the first day with two scalps under his pocket.

English all-rounder Sam Curran played a crucial knock down the order to help his side go past the mark of 180 runs. Curran remained unbeaten on 27 runs from 37 balls, including 4 fours and a six.

At the stumps, India reached 21/0 in 13 overs, with Rohit Sharma (9 no) and KL Rahul (9 no) unbeaten at the crease.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

The mighty Bumrah is back. That WTC final was one of those games all good players experience. This was Bumrah enjoying his bowling and making batting look difficult — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 4, 2021

Target practice for Jasprit Bumrah at the moment. High class bowling in swinging conditions and England are folding pretty quickly 🤯 . #ENGvsIND — Isa Guha (@isaguha) August 4, 2021

Bumrah, you alien. The arms whirr, the limbs flail and the the ball is spat out on a wicked arc of in-swing doom or out-swing scythe & the batsman has less than half a second to see it, play it &—more often than not—miss it. #ENGvIND — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) August 4, 2021

That was an outstanding effort from India’s bowlers. Bumrah was devastating, Shami finally got what he deserved and Thakur & Siraj contributed well. England look well below par, but India’s biggest test is coming up…with the bat! #ENGvsIND #ENGvIND 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇳🏏 — Nikesh Rughani (@NikeshRughani) August 4, 2021

Root’s decision to bat first has boomeranged badly. Not because of batting errors as Outstanding bowling by India after tea. Questions were raised about Shardul’s inclusion, but he got the most important wicket of all, Joe Root — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 4, 2021

I know there is a long way to go in this Test series, but India 🇮🇳 could not have asked for a better start. Seamers doing the job so far #ENGvsIND — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) August 4, 2021

Three batters pinned for ducks. An impressive performance by Indian seamers on a pitch good for batting. Now they have to remove the man who turned a couple of Tests in 2018 — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) August 4, 2021