Twitter reactions: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami dismantle England on Day 1 of Nottingham Test

  • Indian bowlers produced a magnificent performance on Day 1 of the first Test.

  • Jasprit Bumrah picked up four wickets to help India bundle England out for 183 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami shine on Day of Nottingham Test (Image Source: Twitter)
Indian pacers shined with the ball on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test against England to help visitors finish the proceeding on top. Frontline speedsters Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami demolished the English batting order as India pack England’s first innings on 183 runs.

Bumrah displayed his vintage avatar and picked up a four-wicket haul for just 46 runs in 20.4 overs. The right-armer started the match in grand style by drawing first blood in the very first over. He dismissed Rory Burns on a duck to claim his first wicket. Bumrah removed the likes of Jos Buttler (0), Stuart Broad (4) and James Anderson (1) to complete his four-scalp performance.

The Ahmedabad-born was pretty well supported by Shami, who scalped three wickets. Shami dismissed Dom Sibley (18), Jonny Bairstow (29), and Dan Lawrence (0) to deteriorate England’s batting further.

England skipper Joe Root was the only batter who stood tall against the top-quality Indian bowling attack. Root smashed the 50th half-century of his glorious Test career and kept his end alive when the hosts were losing wickets from the other end. Root was removed by Shardul Thakur for 64 runs off 108 deliveries. Shardul also claimed the wicket of Ollie Robinson to finish the first day with two scalps under his pocket.

English all-rounder Sam Curran played a crucial knock down the order to help his side go past the mark of 180 runs. Curran remained unbeaten on 27 runs from 37 balls, including 4 fours and a six.

At the stumps, India reached 21/0 in 13 overs, with Rohit Sharma (9 no) and KL Rahul (9 no) unbeaten at the crease.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

