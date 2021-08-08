Twitter Reactions: Jasprit Bumrah’s fifer edges India ahead despite a fine ton from England captain Joe Root

Jasprit Bumrah’s five-wicket haul put India in commanding position despite a fine hundred from England captain Joe Root on the penultimate day of the first Test in Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Bumrah took 5/64 in England’s second innings while Root registered his 21st Test century on an intriguing day for both the teams.

India bundled out England for 303 in their second innings an hour after the Tea break, resulting in a target of 209 to win. The hosts went to stumps at 52 for 1 with Rohit Sharma (12 off 34) and Cheteshwar Pujara (12 off 13) in the middle.

England pacer Stuart Broad delivered an absolute peach to have KL Rahul caught behind for a well-made 26 that followed the recalled Indian opener’s 84 in the first-innings.

Brief scores: India 278 & 52-1 (KL Rahul 26, Stuart Broad 1/18) need another 157 to win against England 183 & 303 (Joe Root 109, Jasprit Bumrah 5-64).

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Super spell Jassi @Jaspritbumrah93 🔥🔥⭐️⭐️. Go well boys.. backing our boys to chase down the total #Ind @BCCI @SonySportsIndia — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 7, 2021

Well deserved Jasprit👏🏻👏🏻 — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) August 7, 2021

9 for 110. He is such a champion. #Bumrah. The bowlers have done their bit — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 7, 2021

Jasprit Bumrah fifer! This is exactly what I stayed awake to see! How good!🔥 #ENGvIND — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) August 7, 2021

So 209 with plenty of time left in the game. India favourites but can England do something special. Brilliant days cricket 🏏 #ENGvIND — Isa Guha (@isaguha) August 7, 2021

One of the GREAT Test Tons … Magnificent @root66 !! 👍👍 #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 7, 2021

That is a magnificent hundred from @root66. The shots, the context of the match, the strike rate… Such fantastic batting. Young players should watch his movement and the rhythm in his innings. So good.#ENGvIND — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) August 7, 2021

Most wickets by Indian pacers after 21 Tests

92 – Jasprit Bumrah

81 – Irfan Pathan

79 – Kapil Dev

71 – Mohd Shami

70 – S Sreesanth Only six other Indian bowlers (all spinners) have more wickets than Bumrah after 21 Tests

(Maximum: Anil Kumble 108)#IndvEng#ENGvsIND — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 7, 2021

Very Interesting chasing 200+ Vs England with that New Duke ball ….. india will have to bat brilliantly to get over the line ….. my money is on Cricket 😊👍🏾 #ENGvsIND — Tino95 (@tinobest) August 7, 2021

Top knock 👏🏼👏🏼

Rooooooooooot #ENGvIND — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) August 7, 2021

ROOOOOOOOT. What a player! 👏🏼 — Sam Billings (@sambillings) August 7, 2021