Twitter Reactions: Jasprit Bumrah’s fifer edges India ahead despite a fine ton from England captain Joe Root

  • Jasprit Bumrah's fifer gives India an upper hand in Trent Bridge.

  • India were 52-1 at stumps, still needing 157 runs to go 1-0 up in the five-match series.

Joe Root, Jasprit Bumrah (Pic Source: Twitter)
Jasprit Bumrah’s five-wicket haul put India in commanding position despite a fine hundred from England captain Joe Root on the penultimate day of the first Test in Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Bumrah took 5/64 in England’s second innings while Root registered his 21st Test century on an intriguing day for both the teams.

India bundled out England for 303 in their second innings an hour after the Tea break, resulting in a target of 209 to win. The hosts went to stumps at 52 for 1 with Rohit Sharma (12 off 34) and Cheteshwar Pujara (12 off 13) in the middle.

England pacer Stuart Broad delivered an absolute peach to have KL Rahul caught behind for a well-made 26 that followed the recalled Indian opener’s 84 in the first-innings.

Brief scores: India 278 & 52-1 (KL Rahul 26, Stuart Broad 1/18) need another 157 to win against England 183 & 303 (Joe Root 109, Jasprit Bumrah 5-64).

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

