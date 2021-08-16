Twitter reactions: Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales guide West Indies to a thrilling one-wicket win over Pakistan

  • West Indies beat Pakistan by one-wicket in the first Test of the two-match series.

  • Youngster Jayden Seales was adjudged the 'Player of the Match'.

Twitter reactions: Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales guide West Indies to a thrilling one-wicket win over Pakistan
West Indies beat Pakistan by one wicket (Photo Source: Twitter)
West Indies started their ICC World Test Championship campaign in style, registering a thrilling one-wicket win over Pakistan in Jamaica on Sunday.

Kemar Roach (unbeaten 30) and Jayden Seales (2 not out) added 17 runs for the last wicket as West Indies reached the set target of 168 for the loss of nine wickets after bundling out Pakistan for 203 in their second innings, with Seales picking up his maiden five-wicket haul (5/55).

Seales also became the youngest West Indies player to take a fifer in Test cricket, breaking the record set by a 20-year-old Alf Valentine in 1950. Seales is currently 19 years and 340 days old.

Brief scores: Pakistan 217 (Fawad Alam 56; Jason Holder 3/26) & 203 (Babar Azam 55; Jayden Seales 5/55) lost to West Indies 253 (Kraigg Brathwaite 97; Shaheen Afridi 4/59) & 168-9 (Jermaine Blackwood 55; Afridi 4/50) by one wicket.

Both sides next meet on Friday in the second and final Test of the series.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

