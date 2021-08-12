Twitter reactions: KL Rahul’s comeback century put India on top on Day 1 of the Lords Test

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • KL Rahul smashed remarkable century on Day 1 of the 2nd Test against England.

  • At stumps, Team India reached 276/3 in their first innings.

Twitter reactions: KL Rahul’s comeback century put India on top on Day 1 of the Lords Test
KL Rahul smashes a brilliant hundred in Lords Test (Image Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

India opener KL Rahul shined with the bat on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test against England at Lords Cricket Ground in London. The 29-year-old smashed his sixth century in the longest format to put India on top. He formed impressive partnerships with Rohit Sharma and captain Virat Kohli to make sure India stay ahead in the game.

Rahul, who slammed a tremendous half-century in the previous match at Trent Bridge, added a crucial 126-run stand with Rohit for the opening wicket to give India a flying start. Rohit also looked in great touch and was cruising towards his ton as well, but a ripper by James Anderson ended his innings.

However, Rahul soldiered on and brought up the sixth hundred of his career and second century in England. The Bangaluru-born then stitched another 100-run partnership with skipper Kohli. The Delhi-lad looked well set as he was leaving the balls nicely and kept on tickling the scoreboard.

But just before the end of the day’s play, Kohli lost his concentration and ended up getting a thick outside edge towards the first slip, which was caught by his counterpart Joe Root. The Indian leader made 40 runs from 103 deliveries.

At stumps, India reached 276/3 in 90 overs with Rahul (127 no) and Ajinkya Rahane (1 no) at the crease.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , , ,

CATEGORY: KL Rahul, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement