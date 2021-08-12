Twitter reactions: KL Rahul’s comeback century put India on top on Day 1 of the Lords Test

India opener KL Rahul shined with the bat on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test against England at Lords Cricket Ground in London. The 29-year-old smashed his sixth century in the longest format to put India on top. He formed impressive partnerships with Rohit Sharma and captain Virat Kohli to make sure India stay ahead in the game.

Rahul, who slammed a tremendous half-century in the previous match at Trent Bridge, added a crucial 126-run stand with Rohit for the opening wicket to give India a flying start. Rohit also looked in great touch and was cruising towards his ton as well, but a ripper by James Anderson ended his innings.

However, Rahul soldiered on and brought up the sixth hundred of his career and second century in England. The Bangaluru-born then stitched another 100-run partnership with skipper Kohli. The Delhi-lad looked well set as he was leaving the balls nicely and kept on tickling the scoreboard.

But just before the end of the day’s play, Kohli lost his concentration and ended up getting a thick outside edge towards the first slip, which was caught by his counterpart Joe Root. The Indian leader made 40 runs from 103 deliveries.

At stumps, India reached 276/3 in 90 overs with Rahul (127 no) and Ajinkya Rahane (1 no) at the crease.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Rohit & KL Rahul have utilized their practice time in the UK impressively. Last time I saw Rahul play test cricket was in the Caribbean 2019. He looked uncertain & rushed then. Now, very rarely have I seen an Asian opener play as late with such assurance in English conditions👍 — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) August 12, 2021

His name on that honours board with a knock for the ages! He has worked so hard to get back in the side. So happy to see him do well in test cricket.

PS: Look how closely he has watched the ball👀 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/sBACN5eQI6 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 12, 2021

100 at the Mecca of cricket! Well played baba 🖤 @klrahul11 pic.twitter.com/jID3GKTm7y — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) August 12, 2021

Missed out on a hundred in the first test , but this has been an innings of the highest class from #KLRahul.

A magnificent century at #Lords , hoping he converts this into a really big one. pic.twitter.com/ZFdW87vDhp — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 12, 2021

Batsmen mauke pey choka lagaten hain, #KLRahul century lagata hai! He was not supposed to play the first two test vs England and now has got most runs in series! Well played #Rahul pic.twitter.com/ULg1ETDxwq — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) August 12, 2021

When Rohit sharma got out on 83, Kl Rahul was batting on 33(118). It takes great skill to bat second fiddle,not get tempted and then turn it on to get a hundred. Fine innings,well deserved of the honours board! #INDvENG #KLRahul — Abhinav mukund (@mukundabhinav) August 12, 2021

What a gritty knock @klrahul11 it’s always a treat to watch when you play those beautiful shots. Congratulations on the 💯 Double it up. #ENGvsIND #KLRahul #LordsTest — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) August 12, 2021

A century to be proud of for #KLRahul. Loved the innings progression graphic we had showing how patient he was. First 20 took 105 balls and thereafter, he owned the crease — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 12, 2021

KL Rahul now becomes the third Indian to score a Test 100 at the Oval and also at Lord's (both in London) after Ravi Shastri and Rahul Dravid.#ENGvIND#ENGvsIND — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 12, 2021

Patient, determined – proper Test match knock @klrahul11 💯 on the honours board @HomeOfCricket #ENGvsIND — Isa Guha (@isaguha) August 12, 2021

Proper test innings from KL Rahul… so good… simplicity itself. Great technique & patience against the moving ball. Superb. — Charles Dagnall (@CharlesDagnall) August 12, 2021

Between the Oval and Lord’s, somewhere we lost and found the real KL Rahul… So much hard work, discipline belief and above all patience behind this gem. A very very KLassy way to make it to the honours board. #ENGvIND — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) August 12, 2021

💯 FOR KL RAHUL!

He gets his name up on the Lord's Honours Boards 🔥 Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! 📺#ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/QCqcZttf5G — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 12, 2021

What a ton by KL Rahul, exceptional efforts by him. He's also India's highest individual scorer in all the 3 innings now, what a return he's marking to Test cricket. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 12, 2021