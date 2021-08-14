Twitter Reactions: Kraigg Brathwaite misses century; West Indies takes useful first-innings lead over Pakistan

  • Kraigg Brathwaite's 97 helped West Indies to take a lead of 34 runs on day 2 of the first Test against Pakistan.

  • Brathwaite and Jason Holder lead the hosts' comeback after nervy start.

Kraigg Brathwaite got run-out on 97 (Pic Source: Twitter)
West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite got run out on 97 but his obdurate knock guided the hosts to a useful first innings lead over Pakistan on day two of the first Test at Sabina Park, Kingston.

Brathwaite and Jason Holder (58) added a crucial partnership of 96 runs for the six-wicket, pulling off the home team out of hot water. From the discomfort of 100 for five, West Indies reached 251/8 at the end of the day’s play.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Abbas and Shaheen Afridi picked up three and two wickets respectively.

“I would have loved to have been there at the end and to get three figures, but it was my error and I have to take responsibility for that,” Brathwaite said about his dismissal.

“I would like us to show the same fight we did today and when we start bowling again, we need to be disciplined and that should be the key,” he added.

Brief scores: West Indies 251/8 (Kraigg Brathwaite 97, Jason Holder 58; Mohammad Abbas 3-42, Shaheen Afridi 2-59) lead Pakistan by 34 runs.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

