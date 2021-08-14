Twitter Reactions: Kraigg Brathwaite misses century; West Indies takes useful first-innings lead over Pakistan

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite got run out on 97 but his obdurate knock guided the hosts to a useful first innings lead over Pakistan on day two of the first Test at Sabina Park, Kingston.

Brathwaite and Jason Holder (58) added a crucial partnership of 96 runs for the six-wicket, pulling off the home team out of hot water. From the discomfort of 100 for five, West Indies reached 251/8 at the end of the day’s play.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Abbas and Shaheen Afridi picked up three and two wickets respectively.

“I would have loved to have been there at the end and to get three figures, but it was my error and I have to take responsibility for that,” Brathwaite said about his dismissal.

“I would like us to show the same fight we did today and when we start bowling again, we need to be disciplined and that should be the key,” he added.

Brief scores: West Indies 251/8 (Kraigg Brathwaite 97, Jason Holder 58; Mohammad Abbas 3-42, Shaheen Afridi 2-59) lead Pakistan by 34 runs.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

A good day of Test Cricket at Sabina Park! 🏏🌴 And how about the Skipper's knock! 😢#WIvPAK #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/VyHjrvDoxc — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 13, 2021

Good to see the Windies didn't let their 2/2 get them down #WIvPAK — Peta 🏏 (@crickettragic33) August 14, 2021

Kraigg Brathwaite becomes the first captain to open the batting and be dismissed run-out in the 90s in Test cricket.#WIvPAK — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) August 14, 2021

That's brilliant comeback from WI. Being 2-2 at one stage and now taking the lead of 34 is incredible. Top innings from Brathwaite, sad though to miss out on a well fought hundred.#WIvPAK — Kaustubh Mokal (@KaustubhMokal3) August 14, 2021

For me in terms of touch.. this is Kraig Braithwaite best knock of his career…anything " drivable " was driven.#WIvPAK #captain — Shaq (@ShaquilleSimps7) August 14, 2021

Waking up to see West Indies having a 34-run first innings lead, with 2 wickets still in hand. Early days to get excited, but if they win this one, it would their first Test win over Pak at Sabina Park in 44 years. Holy lord!! Isn’t this month already historic for sports? #WIvPAK — Arjun Bhalla (@ArjunBhalla17) August 14, 2021

First time in 20 years a West Indies batsman is run out in 90s in Tests. Before Kraigg Brathwaite today, it was Ramnaresh Sarwan vs South Africa in Georgetown in 2001. #WIvPak — #ENGvPAK #SLvIND (@ZAMohal46) August 14, 2021

Kraigg Brathwaite is inconsistent but has played many good knocks under pressure or on tough wickets…wish he had scored a 💯#WIvPAK — JSK (@imjsk27) August 14, 2021

