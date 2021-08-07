Twitter reactions: Mahmudullah, Mustafizur Rahman steer Bangladesh to first-ever series win over Australia

  • Bangladesh defeated Australia in the 3rd T20I by 10 runs to win the series.

  • It was Bangladesh's first-ever series victory over Australia across formats.

Bangladesh beat Australia in 3rd T20I (Image Source: Twitter)
On Friday, Bangladesh scripted history after defeating Australia in the third T20I of the ongoing five-match series by 10 runs at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Opting to bat first, Bangladesh could only manage to post 127/9 on the board, thanks to their captain Mahmudullah, who smashed a brilliant half-century. The 35-year-old scored 52 runs from 53 balls, with the help of four boundaries. All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan also played a handy knock of 26 off 17 deliveries.

For the visitors, both Josh Hazlewood (2/16) and Adam Zampa (2/24) bowled economical spells and bagged two wickets each. However, medium-pacer Nathan Ellis (3/34) grabbed all the limelight after taking a hat-trick in his debut game.

In reply, Australia could manage only 117/4, losing the contest by 10 runs. Mitchell Marsh (51 off 47), who is in the form of his life, yet again played a remarkable knock but couldn’t get enough support from other batters. Apart from Marsh, opener Ben McDermott made 35 from 41 deliveries.

Fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman was the star of the night for his team. Though he didn’t take any wickets but ended up recording one of the most economical spells in the history of the game. Rahman only conceded nine runs in his quota of 4 overs.

“Boys stood up during important times. It was incredible to see the boys fight today. When we were about to enter the field, I wanted Shakib to have a word. All the bowlers did their homework. Mustafizur was brilliant tonight. We are a pretty decent side than the ranking suggests. We just need to be sensible while executing our skills,” said Mahmudullah while receiving the ‘Player of the Match’ award.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
