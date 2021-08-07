Twitter reactions: Mahmudullah, Mustafizur Rahman steer Bangladesh to first-ever series win over Australia

On Friday, Bangladesh scripted history after defeating Australia in the third T20I of the ongoing five-match series by 10 runs at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Opting to bat first, Bangladesh could only manage to post 127/9 on the board, thanks to their captain Mahmudullah, who smashed a brilliant half-century. The 35-year-old scored 52 runs from 53 balls, with the help of four boundaries. All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan also played a handy knock of 26 off 17 deliveries.

For the visitors, both Josh Hazlewood (2/16) and Adam Zampa (2/24) bowled economical spells and bagged two wickets each. However, medium-pacer Nathan Ellis (3/34) grabbed all the limelight after taking a hat-trick in his debut game.

In reply, Australia could manage only 117/4, losing the contest by 10 runs. Mitchell Marsh (51 off 47), who is in the form of his life, yet again played a remarkable knock but couldn’t get enough support from other batters. Apart from Marsh, opener Ben McDermott made 35 from 41 deliveries.

Fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman was the star of the night for his team. Though he didn’t take any wickets but ended up recording one of the most economical spells in the history of the game. Rahman only conceded nine runs in his quota of 4 overs.

“Boys stood up during important times. It was incredible to see the boys fight today. When we were about to enter the field, I wanted Shakib to have a word. All the bowlers did their homework. Mustafizur was brilliant tonight. We are a pretty decent side than the ranking suggests. We just need to be sensible while executing our skills,” said Mahmudullah while receiving the ‘Player of the Match’ award.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Fifth consecutive T20 series loss for Austraila hurts. But Bangladesh securing their first series win over Aus is huge for the Tigers! And Mustafizur.. what a bowler! #BANvAUS — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) August 7, 2021

History has been created. A memorable series victory to cherish for a long. 🇧🇩 #BANvAUS pic.twitter.com/NLsJ3ijzYS — Mustafizur Rahman (@Mustafiz90) August 6, 2021

Congratulations @BCBtigers on first ever series win vs Australia. Mustafizur absolutely insane figures of 4-0-9-0. Gave just 1 run in the 19th over with game on the line 🤯 #BANvAUS pic.twitter.com/bH6ABLxW8N — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 6, 2021

BANGLADESH WIN THEIR FIRST SERIES AGAINST AUSTRALIA IN ANY FORMAT 🎉 They defeat the visitors by 10 runs and go 3-0 up in the T20I series.#BANvAUS | https://t.co/NY05pmIXxr pic.twitter.com/D9OeQrHhST — ICC (@ICC) August 6, 2021

HISTORY! Bangladesh have registered their first ever series win against Australia in international cricket. They lead the series 3-0 with two matches still to go. This is Australia's 5th consecutive T20I series defeat after having lost to WI, NZ, Ind and Eng. #BDvAus — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) August 6, 2021

What a moment for Bangladesh! First series win against Australia, who improved enormously in this match but not enough to successfully chase. The penultimate over by The Fizz really was key. 5th consecutive T20 series loss by Aus but let’s appreciate this historic win! #BANvAUS — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) August 6, 2021

One of the greatest nought-fors I've seen from Mustafizur Rahman. Match and series winning.#BANvAUS — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) August 6, 2021

Having never beaten Australia previously in T20Is, Bangladesh have now beaten them three times in a row in the space of 4 days #BANvAUS #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) August 6, 2021

Australia ends up with 117/4 while chasing a target of 128. It is the lowest target any team failed to chase in a Men's T20I with four or more wickets in hand. The previous lowest was 129 when New Zealand ended up with 127/5 lost to South Africa in 2009. #BANvAUS — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) August 6, 2021

Didn't visualize Bangladesh being 3-0 up in any series against Australia in my lifetime. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) August 6, 2021

As Ian Bishop once said, "In search of a finisher, Australia are getting finished!" Maiden series win for Bangladesh over Australia! Well won, enjoy this win.#BANvAUS — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) August 6, 2021

History in Dhaka – Bangladesh has won a bilateral series against Australia for the first time in International cricket. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 6, 2021