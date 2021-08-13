Twitter Reactions: Pakistan fights back after being bowled out for a paltry 217 in their first innings

  • Pakistan were bowled out for 217 on Day 1 of the first Test against West Indies.

  • Pakistan seamer Mohammad Abbas picked up two wickets in two balls before stumps on Day 1.

WI vs PAK 1st Test (Pic Source: Twitter)
West Indies stumbled to stumps at 2-2 after bundling out Pakistan for just 217 on the opening day of the first Test in Kingston, Jamaica.

Twelve wickets fell on an eventful day for both teams after West Indies won the toss and asked Pakistan to bat.

Five Pakistan batters got starts but failed to play to capitalise on it. Fawad Alam (56) was the only half-centurion for the visitors.

Jason Holder (3/26) and Jayden Seales (3/70) took three wickets each and Kemar Roach (2/47) claimed two scalps for the Men in Maroon.

Just when Day 1 seemed to be going in the hosts’ favour, Pakistan seamer Mohammad Abbas (2-0) gave the opponents twin blows in his second over. Left-hander Kieran Powell was caught at second slip by Imran Butt while Nkrumah Bonner got out lbw (leg-before-wicket) without scoring a run.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

