Twitter Reactions: Pakistan fights back after being bowled out for a paltry 217 in their first innings

West Indies stumbled to stumps at 2-2 after bundling out Pakistan for just 217 on the opening day of the first Test in Kingston, Jamaica.

Twelve wickets fell on an eventful day for both teams after West Indies won the toss and asked Pakistan to bat.

Five Pakistan batters got starts but failed to play to capitalise on it. Fawad Alam (56) was the only half-centurion for the visitors.

Jason Holder (3/26) and Jayden Seales (3/70) took three wickets each and Kemar Roach (2/47) claimed two scalps for the Men in Maroon.

Just when Day 1 seemed to be going in the hosts’ favour, Pakistan seamer Mohammad Abbas (2-0) gave the opponents twin blows in his second over. Left-hander Kieran Powell was caught at second slip by Imran Butt while Nkrumah Bonner got out lbw (leg-before-wicket) without scoring a run.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Jason Holder who got 3/26 o is his 50th Test Appearance for Windies said The wicket was quite slow, slower that I expected, so bowled well fuller, wanted to make them play as much as possible. We would've taken 217 at the start.#WIvPAK pic.twitter.com/mlujBvzMFb — Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) August 13, 2021

Fawad Alam scored yet another half century.

FAHEEM Ashraf continuing from where he left off in NZ.

Babar will be disappointed to check that shot. 🤦‍♂️ Pakistan might have got 250 if not for a run out. But ABBAS picked two back to back wickets to even Steven the day1. #WIvPAK — Anish Mainali (@AnishMainali17) August 13, 2021

1st time Fawad Alam couldn't convert his 50 into a 100. Only WI bowlers can do that. #WIvPAK pic.twitter.com/o4CxAciPsF — Zeeshan Qayyum (@XeeshanQayyum) August 13, 2021

Can't believe that Pakistan didn't pick Fawad Alam for so long eventhough he was always scoring mountain of runs in domestic Cricket. He has been seriously good ever since he was eventually picked in the team. #WIvPAK — . (@TopOfOff_) August 13, 2021

A wonderful 85 run partnership between Fawad & Faheem got Pakistan to 217 all-out before Mohammad Abbas struck twice in 2 balls to leave WI on 2-2!! #WIvPAK pic.twitter.com/Lwf8p2tQmv — ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) August 13, 2021

What a first day of cricket. From Brilliant bowling from the West Indies to a Fawad Alam masterclass. But above all our boy Mohammad Abbas! 2/2 West Indies in deep trouble. We need to win our first game of the Test Championship.#WIvPAK #WTC23 #Abbas — Mustafa 🇵🇰 (@LFCandPakistan) August 13, 2021

On such a difficult pitch for batting Fawad Alam once again stood up.#WIvPAK — Moeez (@Moiz2193) August 13, 2021

TWO WICKETS IN TWO BALLS!

Mohammad Abbas you beauty 🔥🔥🔥#WIvPAK — Manavdeep singh (@Manavde76983515) August 13, 2021