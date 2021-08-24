Twitter reactions: Shaheen Afridi rattles West Indies to put Pakistan on driving seat in 2nd Test

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi grabbed his career-best figures to put Pakistan on top at the end of Day 4 of the ongoing second Test against West Indies at the Sabina Park, Kingston in Jamaica. Shaheen picked up a six-wicket haul for just 51 runs to help his side bundle out the hosts for a mere 150 runs in their first innings.

The home team resumed their first innings at 39/3 in reply to Pakistan’s 302/9 declared. Shaheen, who had taken a couple of scalps before stumps on day three, dismissed nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph in the fourth over.

Nkrumah Bonner and Jermaine Blackwood then formed a vital partnership of 60 runs for the fifth wicket before Mohammad Abbas joined the party and removed Bonner for 39, followed by Kyle Mayers to reduce Windies for 105/6. Soon, Blackwood was sent back by Shaheen, and Joshua Da Silva was trapped in front by Abbas.

Jason Holder (26) added some crucial runs down the order before Shaheen yet again displayed his magic to end the former Windies skippers’ innings. The left-armer dismissed Kemar Roach in his next over to complete the six-wicket haul.

In the second innings, Pakistan declared at 176/6, setting the West Indies a chase of 329 runs to win the match and series. In reply, the hosts have managed to post 49/1 on the scoreboard in 19 overs, trailing by 280 runs.

After the end of days play, Shaheen spoke about his phenomenal performance and said he just bowled at the right lengths, which helped him get the rewards. The 21-year-old revealed that his brother Riaz is his great support, and he always talks to him to discuss everything.

“The wicket was supporting for the pacers. I just kept bowling the right length and got the rewards. Have to bowl full with the new ball; the bowling partnership with Abbas was good. Hasan and Faheem chipped in as well,” said Shaheen.

“Tests are always tough; the conditions were hot, I was just varying my lengths. I just threw it back at the keeper (on the Powell run-out). Tomorrow is a big day, hopefully, we’ll win the Test. My brother (Riaz) is my big support, I always talk with him and follow him. We discuss a lot of things, and he’s always supporting me,” he added.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Pakistan have bowled out West Indies for 150 and take a 152 run lead into their second innings. Shaheen Afridi is the pick of the bowlers finishing with career-best Test figures of 6/51 👏 #WTC23 | #WIvPAK | https://t.co/MXEhzUVmcv pic.twitter.com/C3Ya8xW1U8 — ICC (@ICC) August 23, 2021

Pakistan have a good one in Shaheen Shah Afridi. Management of his workload will be the biggest challenge in his career well done 6-51. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) August 23, 2021

Five-fer #3

Shaheen Shah Afridi – CHAMPION 👊👊👊👊👊 pic.twitter.com/jua2PtaxP1 — Emmad Hameed (@Emmad81) August 23, 2021

Shaheen ends with figures of 6/51. Outstanding as always. Now then. Pakistan has a lead of 152. I would like to see then add another 150 by the end of the day and give themselves 3 sessions to bowl this West Indies team out. 300 lead for me. What would you declare on…? #WIvPAK — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) August 23, 2021

STUMPS! 2️⃣8️⃣0️⃣ runs to win, 9 wickets left! 🌴 Can WI do it? See you on Day 5! 🙌🏾#WIvPAK #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/pscQEshIIJ — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 23, 2021

Shaheen Shah Afridi in the Test series against West Indies – 4/59, 4/50, 6/51 & he is the leading wicket taker of the Test series with 14 wickets. Take a bow, Shaheen. pic.twitter.com/egVgjttEP0 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 23, 2021

That's 🖐️ for the ever impressive Shaheen Shah Afridi 👏👏 What a talented & world class youngster! #WIvPAK pic.twitter.com/SJYCKIR3fJ — ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) August 23, 2021

Shaheen Shah Afridi is pure class. 52 of his 69 test wickets (or 75.4%) are the batsmen batting in the Top 7.#WIvPAK — Israr Ahmed Hashmi (@IamIsrarHashmi) August 23, 2021