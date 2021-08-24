Twitter reactions: Shaheen Afridi rattles West Indies to put Pakistan on driving seat in 2nd Test

  • Shaheen Afridi claimed a six-wicket haul in the first innings of the second Test against West Indies.

  • At stumps on Day 4, the hosts reached 49/1 in their second innings.

Shaheen Afridi picks his career-best figures in 2nd Test against West Indies (Image Source: Twitter)
Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi grabbed his career-best figures to put Pakistan on top at the end of Day 4 of the ongoing second Test against West Indies at the Sabina Park, Kingston in Jamaica. Shaheen picked up a six-wicket haul for just 51 runs to help his side bundle out the hosts for a mere 150 runs in their first innings.

The home team resumed their first innings at 39/3 in reply to Pakistan’s 302/9 declared. Shaheen, who had taken a couple of scalps before stumps on day three, dismissed nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph in the fourth over.

Nkrumah Bonner and Jermaine Blackwood then formed a vital partnership of 60 runs for the fifth wicket before Mohammad Abbas joined the party and removed Bonner for 39, followed by Kyle Mayers to reduce Windies for 105/6. Soon, Blackwood was sent back by Shaheen, and Joshua Da Silva was trapped in front by Abbas.

Jason Holder (26) added some crucial runs down the order before Shaheen yet again displayed his magic to end the former Windies skippers’ innings. The left-armer dismissed Kemar Roach in his next over to complete the six-wicket haul.

In the second innings, Pakistan declared at 176/6, setting the West Indies a chase of 329 runs to win the match and series. In reply, the hosts have managed to post 49/1 on the scoreboard in 19 overs, trailing by 280 runs.

After the end of days play, Shaheen spoke about his phenomenal performance and said he just bowled at the right lengths, which helped him get the rewards. The 21-year-old revealed that his brother Riaz is his great support, and he always talks to him to discuss everything.

“The wicket was supporting for the pacers. I just kept bowling the right length and got the rewards. Have to bowl full with the new ball; the bowling partnership with Abbas was good. Hasan and Faheem chipped in as well,” said Shaheen.

“Tests are always tough; the conditions were hot, I was just varying my lengths. I just threw it back at the keeper (on the Powell run-out). Tomorrow is a big day, hopefully, we’ll win the Test. My brother (Riaz) is my big support, I always talk with him and follow him. We discuss a lot of things, and he’s always supporting me,” he added.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

