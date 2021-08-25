Twitter reactions: Shaheen Afridi shines in Pakistan’s series-levelling win over West Indies

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Pakistan defeated West Indies in the second Test by 109 runs.

  • Shaheen Afridi picked up his maiden 10-wicket haul in Test cricket.

Twitter reactions: Shaheen Afridi shines in Pakistan’s series-levelling win over West Indies
Pakistan beat West Indies in 2nd Test (Image Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

Pakistan defeated West Indies in the second Test by a massive margin of 109 runs to level the two-match series in Kingston, Jamaica on Tuesday.

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, who picked up a six-wicket haul (6/51) in the first innings, bagged four wickets (4/43) in the second essay to help Pakistan bundle out the hosts for 219 runs in 83.2 overs. It was the first time in Shaheen’s Test career that he picked up 10 wickets in a match.

Pakistan bowlers with 10 or more wickets in a Test in West Indies:

  • 11/110 – Wasim Akram
  • 11/111 – Saeed Ajmal
  • 11/121 – Imran Khan
  • 10/94 – Shaheen Afridi*

The 21-year-old is the fourth-youngest speedster from Pakistan to achieve this feat after Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Mohammad Zahid.

Further, Shaheen’s sensational 10/94 are the best bowling figures by a Pakistan fast bowler since 2006 when Mohammad Asif picked up 11 for 71 against Sri Lanka in Kandy. Shaheen is also the first visiting bowler with a ten-wicket match haul in Tests in the West Indies since Ishant Sharma in 2011.

Windies all-rounder, Jason Holder with 47 runs, was the highest scorer for the home team in their second innings. Apart from Shaheen, Nauman Ali bagged three wickets while Hasan Ali picked up two scalps.

Shaheen, who picked up a 10-fer and overall 18 wickets in the two-match leg, was named ‘Player of the Match’ as well as ‘Player of the Series’.

“It is a great effort. The team needed this win, and I am happy to deliver. It was tough; last day, the weather was hot, and as a team, we know if we get one wicket, we will get the next one. We gave 100 per cent as a team, and that’s why we won the game. All credit goes to my brother Riaz Afridi; he is my brother and my father and my family. It was crucial for us to win this game and open our WTC account,” said Shaheen at the post-match presentation.

Brief Score:

Pakistan 302-9 dec (Fawad Alam 124, Babar Azam 75, Kemar Roach 3/68) and 176-6 dec (Imran Butt 37, Babar Azam 33) beat West Indies 150 (Nkrumah Bonner 37, Shaheen Afridi 6/51) and 219 (Jason Holder 47, Shaheen Afridi 4/43, Nauman Ali 3/52) by 109 runs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , , , ,

CATEGORY: Shaheen Afridi, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement