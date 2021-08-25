Twitter reactions: Shaheen Afridi shines in Pakistan’s series-levelling win over West Indies

Pakistan defeated West Indies in the second Test by a massive margin of 109 runs to level the two-match series in Kingston, Jamaica on Tuesday.

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, who picked up a six-wicket haul (6/51) in the first innings, bagged four wickets (4/43) in the second essay to help Pakistan bundle out the hosts for 219 runs in 83.2 overs. It was the first time in Shaheen’s Test career that he picked up 10 wickets in a match.

Pakistan bowlers with 10 or more wickets in a Test in West Indies:

11/110 – Wasim Akram

– Wasim Akram 11/111 – Saeed Ajmal

– Saeed Ajmal 11/121 – Imran Khan

– Imran Khan 10/94 – Shaheen Afridi*

The 21-year-old is the fourth-youngest speedster from Pakistan to achieve this feat after Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Mohammad Zahid.

Further, Shaheen’s sensational 10/94 are the best bowling figures by a Pakistan fast bowler since 2006 when Mohammad Asif picked up 11 for 71 against Sri Lanka in Kandy. Shaheen is also the first visiting bowler with a ten-wicket match haul in Tests in the West Indies since Ishant Sharma in 2011.

Windies all-rounder, Jason Holder with 47 runs, was the highest scorer for the home team in their second innings. Apart from Shaheen, Nauman Ali bagged three wickets while Hasan Ali picked up two scalps.

Shaheen, who picked up a 10-fer and overall 18 wickets in the two-match leg, was named ‘Player of the Match’ as well as ‘Player of the Series’.

“It is a great effort. The team needed this win, and I am happy to deliver. It was tough; last day, the weather was hot, and as a team, we know if we get one wicket, we will get the next one. We gave 100 per cent as a team, and that’s why we won the game. All credit goes to my brother Riaz Afridi; he is my brother and my father and my family. It was crucial for us to win this game and open our WTC account,” said Shaheen at the post-match presentation.

Brief Score:

Pakistan 302-9 dec (Fawad Alam 124, Babar Azam 75, Kemar Roach 3/68) and 176-6 dec (Imran Butt 37, Babar Azam 33) beat West Indies 150 (Nkrumah Bonner 37, Shaheen Afridi 6/51) and 219 (Jason Holder 47, Shaheen Afridi 4/43, Nauman Ali 3/52) by 109 runs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

A remarkable victory to draw the series. Absolutely brilliant game from @iShaheenAfridi, @iamfawadalam25, and @RealHa55an. Most importantly everyone from the team chipped in and tried to give their best. More power to you guys! pic.twitter.com/S71ceNRF35 — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) August 25, 2021

“Man on a Mission” 10 wkts in a Match, 18 wkts in 2 Test match series. #SimplyOutStanding So PROUD of you @iShaheenAfridi pic.twitter.com/euqwgAbQP8 — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) August 24, 2021

Fantastic win great attitude 🇵🇰👏one of the best partnership under pressure between @iamfawadalam25 and @babarazam258 🙌🏻 special congrats to fawad on a splendid match winning century.. well done all the bowlers but boy how special was @iShaheenAfridi well done brother 👏 #WIvsPAK https://t.co/Tf9t9ju4Cy — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) August 24, 2021

Great win boys 💪🏽

Fantastic bowling by @iShaheenAfridi and @iamfawadalam25 bhai was amazing as always 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) August 24, 2021

Congratulations team pakistan winning the test match with aggressive strategy & mindset ✅👍🏼. @iamfawadalam25 with his gritty 💯 👍🏼👏🏼👏🏼 & @iShaheenAfridi with 10 wickets haul 👏🏼😍. Quality test series #PAKvWI ended in 1-1. — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) August 24, 2021

Great win @TheRealPCB, an entire team effort 👏🏼

Exceptional stuff from @iShaheenAfridi and @iamfawadalam25 🙌🏼 — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) August 24, 2021

10 wkts for Shaheen Shah Afridi for the first time in test cricket. I hope it won’t be the last. Manage him well Pakistan. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) August 24, 2021

Shaheen Shah Afridi finished with his first 10-wicket match haul, as the visitors completed a 109-run victory to level the series 👇#WTC23 #WIvPAKhttps://t.co/i0KZEfPB7n — ICC (@ICC) August 25, 2021

Most wickets by a Pakistan pace-bowler in a 2-Test series: 18 Shaheen Shah Afridi v West Indies in 2021

17 Mohammad Asif v Sri Lanka in 2006

17 Mohammad Abbas v Australia in 2018#Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) August 24, 2021

A great win for Pakistan v WI, reward for a very attacking approach. Shaheen Shah Afridi is just the third seam bowler this millennium to take a Test ten-wicket match haul aged 21 or under, after Irfan Pathan and Kagiso Rabada. Full list: https://t.co/ovD9oF0ZR1 #WIvPAK — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) August 24, 2021

🇵🇰 has quietly notched up their fifth victory in seven Tests in 2021. Hats off to Shaheen Shah Afridi, Nauman Ali and Fawad Alam. 👏 👏 👏 boys for showing the positive and aggressive intent after being 2-3 on 1st morning. Have a safe ✈️ home.#HarHaalMainCricket #WIvsPAK — Sami Ul Hasan (@Samiburney) August 24, 2021

18 wickets in series for Shaheen Shah Afridi, the most by a Pakistani fast bowler in a two-match Test series. Mohammad Abbas in 2018 vs Australia and Mohammad Asif vs Sri Lanka in 2006 had taken 17 wickets apiece in the series of two tests. pic.twitter.com/Uh8QdQWNgf — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) August 24, 2021

10 wickets for @iShaheenAfridi to win it for Pak – truly a ⭐️! #WIvsPAK — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) August 24, 2021