Unmukt Chand moves to USA; signs a multi-year deal with Major League Cricket

Indian batsman Unmukt Chand broke the hearts of his fans as he announced retirement from Indian cricket, citing the “lack of enough opportunities”. Consequently, he has shifted to the San Francisco Bay Area and signed a three-year deal with Major League Cricket to support the game’s development in the United States of America (USA).

The 28-year-old also signed a contract with the Silicon Valley Strikers for the 2021 season Minor League Cricket (MLC). On Saturday, he will make his debut for the Strikers against the Socal Lashings at Morgan Hill Outdoor Sports Complex in Morgan Hill, California.

“I’m delighted to take the next step in my cricket career by being part of the long-term growth of American cricket and the launch of Major League Cricket,” Chand was quoted as saying by MLC Network.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to play for the Strikers in Minor League Cricket starting this weekend and help grow the sport locally in the Bay Area, where I have already seen impressive passion for the game of cricket.”

Meanwhile, American T20 league organizers were thrilled after signing Chand. They feel that his inclusion will play a major role in improving the quality of cricket in their country, and he could mentor the next generation of cricketers in the USA.

“Minor League Cricket is pleased to announce that Unmukt Chand, captain of India’s victorious U-19 World Cup team in 2012, has signed for the Silicon Valley Strikers for the 2021 season. Chand has featured in the Indian Premier League and scored more than 4500 runs in List A cricket. Chand will make his debut for the Strikers against the Socal Lashings this Saturday, Aug. 14, at Morgan Hill Outdoor Sports Complex in Morgan Hill, CA in a Toyota Minor League Cricket Championship presented by SLING TV match-up,” the organizers said in an official statement.