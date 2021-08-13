Unmukt Chand retires from Indian cricket, set to ply his trade in foreign leagues

Unmukt Chand, India’s 2012 U-19 World Cup-winning captain, announced his retirement from Indian cricket on Friday.

In a series of tweets, Chand poured his heart out and said that he had decided to “bid adieu to the BCCI and seek better opportunities around the world”.

“After thinking for a while, I still could not find the perfect beginning to this letter. Writing this down brings out mixed emotions in me. I don’t know how I should be feeling cause honestly I am still figuring it out. The very thought of not being able to represent my country again literally stops my heartbeat for a while,” wrote Chand.

“I have grown up playing cricket with just one and only dream of playing for India. The love for this game has been very pure for me and I am grateful to have achieved a few milestones along the way. From getting up early in the morning for training, scheduling my entire day around cricket and trying to find out ways to become a better player has always been my drive and motivation and still keeps me going as the journey is only halfway through.

“Playing amongst the best players in India and across the world has taught me a lot. I would also like to thank DDCA for giving me an opportunity so early on in my career to rub shoulders with the stalwarts of Delhi and Indian cricket. Having spent time around these legends for so many years has been instrumental in my own. journey. I want to thank all my fellow players, coaches, support staff for bringing out the best in me. I will forever cherish these memories.”

— Unmukt Chand (@UnmuktChand9) August 13, 2021

“Lastly, I would like to say that things have not been as smooth in the last few years and opportunities have been denied. Though a part of me is not at peace with the way things have unfolded in the last few years, I still choose to see the silver lining and with fond memories bid adieu to BCCI and seek better opportunities around the world,” Chand added.

Unmukt also revealed that he will be looking for opportunities to play cricket abroad.

“Cricket is a universal game and even though the means might change, the end goal is still the same — to play cricket at the highest level. Also, a huge thanks to all my supporters and well-wishers for always carrying me in their heart. There is no better feeling than being loved and appreciated for who you are. I feel eternally blessed to have such a genuine family. Thank you, everyone. Looking forward to the next chapter.”

— Unmukt Chand (@UnmuktChand9) August 13, 2021

Chand played 67 first-class games, scoring 3379 runs at an average of 31.57. He fared better in List A cricket, where he clubbed 4505 runs in 120 matches at an average of 41.33. In T20s, the 28-year-old scored 1565 runs in 77 outings at a strike rate of 116.09.