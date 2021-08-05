Virender Sehwag slams wrestler Nurislam Sanayev over nasty bite on Ravi Dahiya’s arm in semi-final bout

Ravi Dahiya reached the final of men’s freestyle 57kg event in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. In the semi-final bout, the Indian wrestler faced his opponent’s disgraceful attitude, which became the talk of the town.

During the final minute of the match, Kazakhstan grappler Nurislam Sanayev was seen biting Dahiya on his arm when the Indian grappler had pinned him down.

Dahiya, who was trailing 2-9 in the semi-final bout, ended up recording a famous win over Sanayev to secure his berth in the final. After the match, a support staff member of the Indian wrestling team confirmed that Dahiya is ‘perfectly fine’ despite enduring the painful bite.

“It was paining when Ravi returned from the mat but he was given an ice-pack and he is fine. The pain has subsided. He is fit for final, no problem at all,” the support staff member was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag also noticed Sanayev’s unsportsmanlike attitude at the marquee event and lashed out at him on social media.

“How unfair is this, couldn’t hit our #RaviDahiya’s spirit, so bit his hand. Disgraceful Kazakh loser Nurislam Sanayev. Ghazab Ravi, bahut seena chaunda kiya aapne #Wrestling,” tweeted Sehwag.

Dahiya is the second Indian wrestler to qualify for the summit clash in the history of the Olympics.