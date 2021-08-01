Virender Sehwag, Wasim Jaffer leads wishes for PV Sindhu as she wins bronze at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu created history on Sunday by winning the bronze medal match against China’s He Bingjiao at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. She won the match by 21-13, 21-15 to become the first Indian woman to win two individual Olympic medals.

Sindhu is also only the 4th women’s singles player to win back-to-back medals at the Olympic Games.

“Isaayi Muslim Sikh Hindu, Sabko jodein #PVSindhu. First Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. Congratulations on the #Bronze,” tweeted former India cricketer Virender Sehwag.

Ex-India opener Wasim Jaffer also congratulated Sindhu on her dominant performance in Sunday’s match.

“SUPER SINDHU!! Another medal for India. Congratulations @Pvsindhu1. What a dominant performance. #TeamIndia #Olympics #Tokyo2020,” Jaffer captioned his Twitter post.

Here’s how others reacted:

Congratulations on your bronze medal @Pvsindhu1 🙌🏻🇮🇳

You have made us all proud, yet again 🤩 pic.twitter.com/XRWcCe1ccn — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) August 1, 2021

Medals in successive Olympics.#PVSindhu , you have made the country proud.

Tremendous achievement on becoming the first Indian woman and only the second Indian athlete to win two individual medals. So grateful for the joy you have given us all. pic.twitter.com/1H7wsk54ID — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 1, 2021

Take a bow @pvsindhu. 🙌🏻 Magnificent achievement! To win back to back #Olympics Medals is no mean feat.🥈🥉 You are easily one of the greatest athletes 🇮🇳 has produced.#Olympics 🏸 #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/uRTx6wj7qG — DK (@DineshKarthik) August 1, 2021

Wow #PVSindhu ,

Simply superb.

Two Olympics, two medals , and a nation super proud. pic.twitter.com/vCqt7qU4AV — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) August 1, 2021

Phenomenal performance @Pvsindhu1! First Indian woman and second Indian to win two Olympic medals. #Tokyo2020 #Badminton — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) August 1, 2021

Congratulations to the whole of India 🇮🇳 @Pvsindhu1 has done it! Super proud moment! Jai Hind!#Olympics #PVSindhu — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) August 1, 2021

First Indian woman to win 2 individual #Olympic medals 🥈🥉 Congratulations #PVSindhu on claiming Bronze at #Tokyo2020 🔥 An entire nation is proud of you, always 💙🇮🇳@Pvsindhu1 #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/xfkYCsE1p6 — Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) August 1, 2021

So proud of #PVSindhu . What a historic moment. pic.twitter.com/xcbFe85SPy — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) August 1, 2021

Congratulations @Pvsindhu1. Proud of your achievement. 👏👏 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 1, 2021

BRONZE IT IS!!! 🥉 Take a bow, #PVSindhu 🙇‍♀ — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) August 1, 2021

The 26-year-old silver-medallist from the Rio Games’ hopes of securing India’s first-ever Olympic gold in badminton came crashing down as she lost in straight-games to Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the women’s singles semifinals on Saturday.