Virender Sehwag, Wasim Jaffer leads wishes for PV Sindhu as she wins bronze at Tokyo Olympics 2020

  • PV Sindhu won the bronze medal in the Badminton Women's singles at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

  • Virender Sehwag, Wasim Jaffer led wishes after badminton star wins historic bronze for India.

PV Sindhu (Pic Source: Twitter)
Indian shuttler PV Sindhu created history on Sunday by winning the bronze medal match against China’s He Bingjiao at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. She won the match by 21-13, 21-15 to become the first Indian woman to win two individual Olympic medals.

Sindhu is also only the 4th women’s singles player to win back-to-back medals at the Olympic Games.

“Isaayi Muslim Sikh Hindu, Sabko jodein #PVSindhu. First Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. Congratulations on the #Bronze,” tweeted former India cricketer Virender Sehwag.

 

Ex-India opener Wasim Jaffer also congratulated Sindhu on her dominant performance in Sunday’s match.

“SUPER SINDHU!! Another medal for India. Congratulations @Pvsindhu1. What a dominant performance. #TeamIndia #Olympics #Tokyo2020,” Jaffer captioned his Twitter post.

Here’s how others reacted:

The 26-year-old silver-medallist from the Rio Games’ hopes of securing India’s first-ever Olympic gold in badminton came crashing down as she lost in straight-games to Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the women’s singles semifinals on Saturday.

