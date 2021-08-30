WATCH: Andre Fletcher hits a ‘no-look’ six off Isuru Udana in CPL 2021

In the seventh match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 between St Lucia Kings (SLK) and Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR), Andre Fletcher impressed one and all with his explosive knock. Fletcher, along with Rahkeem Cornwall, gave his side Kings a flying start, adding 51 runs for the opening wicket in 5.4 overs.

Fletcher scored 28 from 25 balls with the help of three massive sixes. He even launched the ball into the stands with his famous ‘no-look’ shot.

It all happened on the last ball of the fifth over bowled by Isuru Udana. The left-armer pitched the ball full, and Fletcher smacked it over the mid-wicket region for a humungous six.

Kings register their first win of the competition

Put to bat first; the Kings posted 157/5 on the scoreboard in their allotted 20 overs. Apart from Fletcher, Tim David and Roston Chase played crucial knocks down the order to take their team to a competitive total.

While David smashed 43 off 32 balls with the help of three fours and as many sixes, Chase remained unbeaten at 30 from 24 deliveries, including two fours and a six. For TKR, Ravi Rampaul was the pick of the bowler, taking a three-wicket haul for 29 in runs in his quota of 4 overs.

In reply, the Knight Riders only managed to reach 152/3, losing the contest by five runs only. Tim Seifert almost pulled off a sensational win with his quick fire unbeaten 16-ball 40 runs knock featuring eight boundaries, including three sixes. Colin Munro also stayed not out on 40 off 46 balls.

“The nature of this pitch is that you need to go deep. Need to scrap your way and then go big at the end; we did that,” said winning captain Faf du Plessis after the match.

“Just need to find a way as the batting group. The dots doesn’t help, but getting out trying singles isn’t the answer either. We just need to find a way,” said the losing captain Kieron Pollard.