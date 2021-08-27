WATCH: Chris Gayle smashes window with dead-straight six off Jason Holder in CPL 2021

The second match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 did not witness a Gayle-storm, but the Universe Boss did hit a six during his short stay at the crease for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Chris Gayle’s powerful strike off Barbados Royals’ all-rounder Jason Holder crashed onto the window at Warner Park, breaking the glass.

The video of the same was posted on the official Twitter handle of CPL 2021. “A SMASHING HIT by the Universe Boss Chris Gayle,” CPL captioned the post.

“That was sweet,” said Simon Doull on commentary. “Just a little shimmy and bang! Dead straight, right into the windows below us.”

Gayle was soon sent back to the dugout by Oshane Thomas. The left-handed batter chopped one onto the stumps after being beaten for pace, but the damage was done to the stadium-window.

Gayle scored 12 runs off nine balls with the help of one four and a six.

Brief scores:

PATRIOTS 175/5 (20 overs) (Sherfane Rutherford 53, Dwayne Bravo 47 not out; Oshane Thomas 3-21) vs ROYALS 154/7 (20 overs) (Shai Hope 44, Azam Khan 28; Dominic Drakes 2-13, Sheldon Cottrell 2-39)

Result: Patriots won by 21 runs.

Player of the Match: Sherfane Rutherford

Toss: Royals won the toss and opted to bowl.